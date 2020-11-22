Michigan football survives in triple overtime at Rutgers, 48-42

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
·5 min read

Michigan football's nightmare season seemed like it would only get worse Saturday night.

The Wolverines trailed, 17-0, in the first half of a game they were favored to win by 9.5 points, against a team they have not lost to since 2014.

Then they trailed, 42-35, in overtime after the defense collapsed late in regulation.

But Michigan found a way to win in triple overtime, 48-42, against Rutgers in a crazy, seesaw game.

And it may have found a new quarterback, too.

Here's how the Wolverines beat Rutgers on Saturday night and avoided the upset:

McNamara provides a spark

For a second consecutive week, McNamara replaced Joe Milton as Michigan's quarterback.

This time, the change seems permanent.

McNamara took over under center in the second quarter with the Wolverines trailing, 17-0, and promptly led Michigan to its first scoring drive — and eventually, a much-needed comeback win. He completed 27-of-36 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns, earning a quarterback rating of 172.3.

The redshirt freshman's 46-yard touchdown throw to Cornelius Johnson seemed like the result of a blown coverage. But McNamara made plenty of other big plays. He was in control and got the ball out quickly and accurately. With a free rusher in his face, he completed a slant to Chris Evans to complete a crucial fourth down on Michigan's go-ahead touchdown drive.

The offense still struggles to run the ball and the comprehensive issues this season cannot all be attributed to the play of Milton. But McNamara has now entered the game in two consecutive weeks and lifted the offense off the ground. And after Saturday's comeback, it would be a surprise if he was not the starter going forward.

Signs of life

Michigan seemed down-and-out after fumbling away its first possession.

The Wolverines gave up 17 consecutive points, and the offense, defense and special teams all made crucial mistakes that seemed to doom Michigan to a fourth consecutive loss. But Michigan picked itself back off the mat — thanks in large part to McNamara. The defense made several crucial stops in the second half, with a key pass breakup in the end-zone from Hunter Reynolds that might have saved four points and a sack from Josh Ross later that led to a Rutgers punt. On special teams, the Wolverines got a key 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Giles Jackson to begin the third quarter. And slowly but surely, Michigan seemed to build its confidence. The sideline began to emanate a palpable energy. And it all culminated in a 12-play, 85-yard touchdown drive that took 6:10 off the clock and gave the Wolverines an eight-point lead.

Michigan was on the brink of collapse after missing a field goal to start overtime and trailing by seven in the second overtime. But the Wolverines' offense came through and delivered the victory, and the defense was able to make up for its mistakes with a game-ending stop.

Michigan's season has not gone the way anyone within the program anticipated, and the Wolverines seemed somewhat shell-shocked during their three-game losing streak. In each loss, Michigan proved unable to respond to early adversity, and that was most apparent in last week's blowout loss to Wisconsin. The Wolverines seemed to reach a new low point in that game after falling behind, 28-0, in the first half. They were poised to reach another low had they lost to the Scarlet Knights for the first time since 2014.

But they pulled off the comeback, and now they have something tangible to build on as they try to turn this season around.

What's next?

Make no mistake, this is still a very flawed football team. Rutgers was 1-3 and has consistently been the worst team in the Big Ten over the past half decade. And yet the Scarlet Knights looked like the better team for a good portion of Saturday night's game. Michigan's defense struggled, giving up 482 yards, and lost middle linebacker Cam McGrone and safety Brad Hawkins to injury. It's still somewhat unclear how the Wolverines can improve on that side of the ball. The offense, which was stumped last week against Wisconsin, took a significant step forwards. That's one good sign for a team that will have to outscore opponents to win. Meanwhile, Michigan played with an energy and confidence that have been missing since the season opener.

This is a young team in the midst of a rebuild, and it felt like the Wolverines were desperate for a win. Well, they got one — now, we'll see whether they can build off of that, with a winnable game against 0-5 Penn State next weekend.

It wasn't pretty. But the Wolverines picked themselves back off the mat and earned a much-needed victory as questions about the future of the program grew louder and louder over the past several weeks. Those questions haven't been answered yet — but there certainly would have been more of them had Michigan lost to the Big Ten's perennial doormat.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter. The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Michigan Wolverines content.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football survives in triple overtime at Rutgers, 48-42

Latest Stories

  • 3 teams that could make sense for John Wall trade

    With Washington Wizards point guard John Wall reportedly requesting a trade, here are the top three options we can suggest.

  • Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, reflects on time in Boston on Instagram

    Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.

  • Five possible Warriors trade targets to help offset loss of Klay Thompson

    Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.

  • FOX NFL Sunday cast knocked out of studio for Week 11

    Sunday’s pregame shows on FOX will look a lot different than usual. FOX has announced that the regular FOX NFL Sunday cast will not appear in studio tomorrow, “[i]n accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines — and out of an abundance of caution for our team — Sunday’s [more]

  • NBA free agency: How the Lakers' roster is taking shape

    A look at how the Lakers' roster is shaping up during the start of free agency.

  • Gordon Hayward's massive Hornets contract has NBA Twitter stunned

    NBA Twitter had some thoughts about Michael Jordan's Hornets shelling out $120 million for a 30-year-old Gordon Hayward.

  • Rob Pelinka's ego not getting in the way of LeBron's team-building clout

    At James’ other stops, the men in charge used to bristle at the notion that the best player actually ran things, sometimes making moves without his blessing or even his outright wishes — perhaps out of resentment or traditional basketball norms.

  • 7 reasons the Saints starting Taysom Hill is taking the NFL by storm

    The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.

  • Illinois with tremendous social-media shot at Nebraska after routing Cornhuskers

    Illinois drubbed Nebraska on the field and added to the insult via Twitter

  • NFL Rumors: Joe Judge, ex-Patriots assistants have 'openly denigrated' Tom Brady's abilities

    Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.

  • Illinois pulls off the most awkwardly hilarious fake punt of the season

    Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.

  • Watch: Purdue loses to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call ever

    Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.

  • NBA free agency: How Montrezl Harrell joining Lakers affects Warriors

    The gap between the Warriors and Lakers might become a chasm with Los Angeles adding Harrell.

  • Rajon Rondo bids farewell to Lakers, agrees to Hawks deal

    Rajon Rondo took to Instagram on Saturday to thank the Lakers and their fans for supporting him in L.A. He's now heading to Atlanta on a two-year contract..

  • Tristan Thompson agrees to deal with Boston Celtics

    Thompson spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former fourth overall pick has averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for his career.

  • Michigan football was trailing Rutgers by 2 scores at halftime: How did it get that bad?

    Michigan football is struggling in its game vs. Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights lead 17-7.

  • Grading Michigan football's win at Rutgers: Rising offense let down by defense, kicking

    Cade McNamara shined Saturday vs. Rutgers but it wasn't very pretty for the rest of the Michigan Wolverines football team in a triple-overtime win.

  • Rumor: Lakers among teams expected to pursue Bogan Bogdanovic

    Teams interested in poaching Giannis Antetokounmpo want to make sure Bogdanovic doesn't end up in Milwaukee anyway.

  • Source: Brad Wanamaker, Warriors agree to one-year, $2.25M contract

    The Warriors reportedly have added a backup point guard.

  • UFC 255 results: Valentina Shevchenko continues to dominate flyweight division

    UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko passed a strong test from Jennifer Maia at UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Though Maia was tough and pressed Shevchenko, the champion proved why she is considered one fo the top fighters on the planet. Shevchenko has been stellar during her UFC tenure. Though she lost one time – to Liz Carmouche – prior to stepping into the Octagon, the only fighter to whom she has lost under the UFC banner has been Amanda Nunes, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Shevchenko looked sharp with her hands early, but surprisingly clinched and tossed Maia to her back in the opening minute of the opening round. Maia did a good job of trying to tie up Shevchenko’s arms, but couldn’t stop the peppering punches and punishing elbows. She did, however, manage to escape with little damage. Shevchenko clinched and took Maia to the canvas as soon as round two opened, but the challenger immediately escaped to her feet and put Shevchenko up against the fence. Shevchenko tried to fight her way out, but Maia eventually put her on the canvas. Round two was a strong frame for Maia, who worked from inside Shevchenko’s half guard and full guard for the remainder fo the round, controlling position on the champion. Having spent much of the second frame on her back, Shevchenko went head hunting in round three. She landed a few sharp shots in the early moments of the frame before Maia briefly put her back to the fence.  Shevchenko escaped and went back to her sharp shooting, landing a head kick followed a short time later with a blistering punch combination. Having stung Maia, Shevchenko clinched and again dragged her to the canvas.  The champion went to work from half guard, but Maia used her jiu-jitsu skills to work the fight back to standing, and once again pinned Shevchenko to the fence.  In the final 10 seconds of round three, Shevchenko scored another takedown, likely doing enough to secure the round. Heading into the fourth frame, it appeared that Shevchenko was likely up 29-28 on the scorecards. Blood dripping from the noses of both women, Shevchenko stung early with a hard left hand to open the fourth round. Finding her distance, Shevchenko landed several more shots in the first two minutes of the round. Maia answered with a solid right hand, but Shevchenko clinched and put Maia on her back again, quickly pinning her against the fence. Shevchenko put her fist in Maia’s face and planted shoulder punches until she could advance to more of a top position, although still in Maia’s half guard. It was another strong round for Shevchenko, who had Maia needing a finish to win the fight heading into the final round. Shevchenko stuck Maia with a jab, but missed with a spinning backfist, finding her back up against the fence. She quickly reversed and escaped, however, once again sticking her jab in Maia’s face. Maia powered forward, only to face a Shevchenko blitz of punches. Weathering the storm, Maia clinched and pressed Shevchenko into the fence. The champ escaped again, hurting Maia with another punch combination. Holding her ground, Maia’s face was covered with blood, as Shevchenko continued to fire with her arsenal of punches and kicks. Maia wasn’t backing down, but didn’t have an answer for Shevchenko’s stellar striking. Maia snuck in the occasional power shot, but wore evidence of Shevchenko’s punches and elbows on her face. The judges saw the fight unanimously, 49-46 on all three scorecards, for the champ. The victory was Shevchenko’s fourth UFC flyweight title defense, keeping her in the rarified air as one of the greatest fighters on the planet. TRENDING > Invicta FC 43 highlights: Kayla Harrison wins in brutal fashion “I am glad it went five rounds. After a long layoff, I needed to feel the spirit of the fight,” Shevchenko said after the fight, acknowledging that she had suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury earlier in the year that required surgery. “It was MCL. It was surgery. So we just took a little bit extra months to make sure (it was fully healed).” With the victory over Maia, Shevchenko could be on target to next defend her belt against Jessica Andrade, who recently supplanted Kaitlyn Chookagian as the No. 1 contender in the UFC women’s flyweight division.