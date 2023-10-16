Michigan football stock watch vs. Indiana: Young skill players show out

Here are five Michigan football members who helped their stock in the No. 2 Wolverines' 52-7 win over Indiana on Saturday at Michigan Stadium:

Making history: For anybody who still thinks U-M is winning because it's yet to play a good team, here are some historical figures for perspective. Saturday's victory was Michigan's 19th consecutive in Big Ten play, tied for the longest streak in more than 30 years (1990-92). Its overall regular season winning streak is now at 22, the fourth longest run in program history. Saturday marked the 10th consecutive game in which U-M scored 30-or more points, that extends what was already the longest streak in program history. It also was the third consecutive week the team has scored at least 45 points against a Big Ten opponent, something that had never been done before.

Tyler Morris: The redshirt sophomore caught a career-best four passes for 54 yards and had a 27-yard punt return. He first got in the action on the third drive of the game, when J.J. McCarthy got the Hoosiers to jump offsides on third-and-6. Morris, McCarthy's high school teammate, ran an immediate fire drill and the two connected on a free play for a 23-yard gain down field. On the next play, the Wolverines ran a flea flicker and McCarthy again found Morris, this time for a gain of 14. Morris then got involved on special teams when he made a nice running play on a ball bounding over his head, made a tackler miss, then used his speed up the left sideline to set U-M up with a short field. He then finished the day with an 8-yard reception on the first play of the second half, then caught a 9-yard pass from Jack Tuttle at the end of the third quarter.

Freshmen trio: The Wolverines had two freshmen skill position players find the end zone on Saturday and another lead his position group. Wide receiver Semaj Morgan caught a screen pass on second-and-goal for what looked like it may go for a loss, before he shed the initial tackler, juked two more and bulldozed his way through a fourth for his second impressive score of the season. Karmello English added the final touchdown of the day after catching a slant on fourth-and-4 from Tuttle for the first catch, and score, of his career. And Benjamin Hall made the most of his opportunity in the fourth quarter, in place of the injured Kalel Mullings. Hall, who turned heads during the spring game, ran nine times for a game-high 58 yards. It started with an 8-yard carry on third-and-1 to begin the fourth quarter, before he ripped off a game-best 19-yard run two plays later to set up first-and-goal. His next six runs all went for positive yards. The backfield is crowded, but Hall sure looked nice.

Michael Barrett: Named the most improved player on defense as a fifth-year senior last season, Barrett put together the best game of his season on Saturday. He got started on the opening series of the game, when he came away with a quarterback hurry on third-and-11 to force a three-and-out. He only added one more tackle in the first half as U-M's defense settled in. When Michigan turned up the heat in the second half, Barrett was in the middle of it. On third-and-9 midway through the third quarter, he got what Jim Harbaugh called "the trifecta" with a sack, forced fumble and fumble recover. For good measure, he would add another half-tackle for loss on the ensuing possession, as he finished the day with three tackles, 1½ for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry.

Colston Loveland: In some ways Loveland was quiet with only three touches, but no one had more yards from scrimmage. The sophomore turned his three grabs into 80 yards and a career-long 54-yard touchdown in the third quarter which proved to be the highlight of the game. "That was just scramble drill," he said. "We work on it in practice, (McCarthy) said go up field so I just do what he said. Great ball catchable ball, and great backs too." Also, don't overlook his first catch, which was as important as any on the day. U-M had gone three-and-out on each of its first two possessions and appeared in danger of doing so a third time in a row after McCarthy fumbled out of bounds to set up third-and-10. Instead, U-M's quarterback found Loveland on a corner route from the right slot as he fit the ball into an extremely tight window for a 13-yard pick up and first down.

