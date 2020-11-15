Michigan football stock watch: Just about everyone struggles against Wisconsin

Breaking News:

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
Free Press sports writer Orion Sang looks at which Michigan football players helped their stock and which players hurt their stock in the 49-11 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday night in Ann Arbor:

1 up

QB Cade McNamara: There weren't any bright spots in Saturday's loss. But we'll give some credit to the backup quarterback, who entered the game in the third quarter and put together an efficient four-play touchdown drive. McNamara, a redshirt freshman, completed his first four passes for 74 yards, one touchdown and a two-point conversion. McNamara made a throw to the sidelines on the run. He threw a perfectly placed fade. Then he threw another fade. He eventually cooled off, but the early accuracy and touch was impressive. Might Michigan have a re-opened quarterback competition? Jim Harbaugh didn't say yes or no. But the Wolverines are 1-3, so nothing should be off the table even if the offense's struggles can't be entirely placed upon the shoulders of starter Joe Milton.

Michigan Wolverines receiver Mike Sainristil celebrates with quarterback Cade McNamara after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium, Nov. 14, 2020.
4 down

The entire defense: This time, it was the run defense that let down Michigan. The Wolverines allowed Wisconsin to run 51 times for 341 yards and five touchdowns. It only seemed to get worse as the game continued, too. U-M gave up 43 yards on a fullback dive in the fourth quarter. The front was continually blown off the ball. The Wolverines' defense has been a complete mess all season, and Saturday was no different. Wisconsin just didn't need to throw downfield to score over and over again. Instead, the Badgers could run the ball whenever they wanted, especially on jet sweeps. This defense lost a lot of key contributors in the offseason and last week, when star defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye were both injured. Still, the drop-off has been stunning.

The running backs: Though it's not entirely their fault, Michigan's four running backs have been missing the past two games. After the run game tallied 13 yards on 18 carries last week, the Wolverines ran 19 times for just 47 yards against Wisconsin. U-M's running backs combined to take 11 carries for just 32 yards. And there are a lot of mouths to feed, with the Wolverines continuing to rotate four running backs.

Michigan Wolverines tight end Erick All makes a catch against Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
The tight ends: Michigan's offense doesn't involve the tight ends as much as it did earlier in the Harbaugh era. Still, the position group hasn't exactly impressed when called upon. Milton's first pass bounced off the hands of Nick Eubanks for an interception. Backup tight end Luke Schoonmaker biffed a key block on the failed fourth-and-goal. And Erick All, who had four drops across the first three games, converted four targets into two catches for 1 yard. The tight ends are consistently utilized as receivers and blockers in this offense, and in both facets, they have not performed up to par.

Joe Milton: Could Milton's hold on the starting job be in trouble? We won't found out for sure until next week. Milton doesn't deserve all of the blame for the offense's woes. He has been put in a difficult situation with the constant second- and third-and-longs he is asked to convert. But he just played his worst game of the season against the Badgers, completing 9-of-19 passes for 98 yards and two interceptions. His second pick was especially egregious; he threw it directly at Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal. Milton could use more help from the rest of the offense — and there are certain plays he's sure to want back, too.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football can't take many positives out of Wisconsin blowout

