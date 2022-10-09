Michigan football stock watch: J.J. McCarthy among risers after career game

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia breaks down Michigan football’s 31-10 win over Indiana and looks at players who helped or hurt their stock Saturday at Memorial Stadium:

Stock up

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 16-yard run during the first half against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.

WR Ronnie Bell: Michigan's offense knew entering play on Saturday it would be without one of its top receivers Roman Wilson, and again without one of its top tight ends in Erick All. So the leader in the wide receiver room needed to step up and Bell did just that. His career-high 11 catches went for 121 yards, the third-most in his college career. His afternoon started on the opening drive, when he made a leaping grab on the sideline and dragged his toe for a first down. Bell had one of his longest grabs of the day late in the first quarter on a 26-yard crossing route. However his biggest play of day came on Michigan's first series of the second half. Tied at 10 and backed up facing third-and-8 from their own 4-yard line, J.J. McCarthy found Bell running a drag across the middle of the field, hit him in stride and Bell out ran the defense for a 14-yard catch and first down. He set the tone on that touchdown march, when he lined up in a bunch set and caught a 21-yard pass on a corner route.

QB J.J. McCarthy: The quarterback, who continues to progress week after week, opened the game 8-for-8 passing for 78 yards. His first half was fine, 13-for-18 for 129 yards, but the second half is when he really got going, going 15-for-18 with three touchdown passes and his first interception of the season. He used his legs when he needed too, rushing four times for 26 yards, none of which were more important than a third-and-7 scramble where he picked up 9 yards on the opening drive of the second half. Two plays later Indiana got pressure up the middle, so the sophomore rolled right to extend the play, hit in stride Cornelius Johnson, who outran the defense for a 29-yard touchdown. McCarthy's lone mistake came on second-and-8 at the Indiana 22 when he tried to force a ball to Ronnie Bell in double coverage in the end zone, which was tipped and picked off. After that moment, he completed his final 10 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns to finish perhaps the best game of his career.

Michigan's edge rushers: When the production is that sound and balanced across the board, it's hard not to select an entire unit. Five different defensive ends came up with at least one sack. Start with Eyabi Okie, who stuffed a run for a loss of two in the first quarter, broke up two passes in the second quarter and came up with a quarterback hurry which forced Connor Bazelak to throw the ball away on a first-and-goal. In the third quarter on third-and-10, he bull-rushed through the right guard and sacked Bazelak to force a punt. Jaylen Harrell came up with a sack on second-and-9 on the final play of the first quarter (he was called for a ticky-tack celebration penalty) and chipped in a key tackle for loss when the Hoosiers faced second-and-goal. Mike Morris had a blocked field goal in the second quarter to keep the score tied, 10-10. Then on the Hoosiers' final drive of the first half, he sacked Bazelak on first-and-10 at the 47, before Indiana ultimately decided to run out the clock. Freshmen Derrick Moore and Braiden McGregor both added sacks in the fourth quarter.

Stock down

RB Donovan Edwards: He's still working his way back from injury, but after a nice game against Iowa, Edwards didn't look right on Saturday. He had just seven carries for 15 yards. The Wolverines continue to praise his development in the passing game, which was on display in the second quarter. He flexed out to the slot and beat his man on a slant route on third-and-2 to pick up 10 yards for the first down, but that was his biggest play of the day. Edwards can be more than what he showed on Saturday and while Blake Corum (who ran 25 times for 125 yards and one touchdown) has 84 total carries the past four weeks, Michigan needs more from Edwards to give Corum a little rest.

K Jake Moody: In a game where there wasn't much bad, there have to be points of emphasis for improvement. Right now, one of those points is field-goal kicking. Moody won the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award when he connected on 22-of-24 attempts. But for the third time in the past four games this season, Moody has missed a kick. This one was blocked from 26 yards. Moody simply didn't start the kick high enough, which allowed Indiana to get a hand on it. Moody had previously been 12-for-12 on kicks in his career inside of 30 yards and hadn't missed from inside of 40 yards since 2020. It's hard to worry too much about the reigning kicker of the year, especially considering he was a perfect 4-for-4 against Iowa, but as the misses start to build, nerves can grow at the position.

