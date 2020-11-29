Michigan football stock watch: Hassan Haskins stiff-arming the rest of Wolverines' RB rotation

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read

Free Press sports writer Orion Sang looks at which Michigan football players helped their stock and which players hurt their stock Saturday in the 27-17 loss to Penn State:

SHAWN WINDSOR: Michigan is running out of excuses for this disastrous season

2 up

RB Hassan Haskins: Right now, the only positive development on the offensive side of the ball is Haskins' emergence as Michigan's No. 1 back. The redshirt sophomore had 17 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns against Penn State for his second consecutive 100-plus yard game (he had 22 carries for 110 yards and a score at Rutgers). Haskins runs hard and has the ability to make something happen out of nothing — which has really helped Michigan's inexperienced offensive line this season. One could argue that Haskins should have seen more carries Saturday, especially in the first half. He had eight rushes for 73 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter alone, and then only got one touch over the next two possessions. Either way, he has been the offense's most valuable player the past two weeks.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins jumps over Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks for a touchdown during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins jumps over Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks for a touchdown during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

CB Gemon Green: Green had a rough start to the season, but he has since shown steady week-to-week improvement. When it comes to pass coverage, he might've just played his best game: Green was a major reason why Penn State's star receiver Jahan Dotson had just three catches for 30 yards (the last catch coming against safety Hunter Reynolds, who was the nearest man in coverage). Dotson, who entered the game averaging over 100 yards per game with six total touchdowns, was targeted nine times.

MORE MICHIGAN WOLVERINES COVERAGE

Michigan has no answers, just the same problems from earlier this season

See how many F's Wolverines earned for performance vs. Penn State

There's no one reason Michigan football is malfunctioning — but it starts with coaching

3 down

The quarterbacks: Cade McNamara seemingly took ahold of the starting job last week, and now he is hurt. McNamara was forced out of the game in the fourth quarter despite his attempts to play through the injury. Meanwhile, backup quarterback Joe Milton entered the game, completing 1-of-3 passes for 21 yards. The staff didn't call many passing plays for Milton, who had thrown four interceptions in his previous two appearances. Michigan's offensive struggles can't all be attributed to the quarterback room, but the lack of consistent production from the position has certainly not helped.

Mike Sainristil: With Giles Jackson sitting out due to injury, Sainristil took on a bigger role for the Wolverines and struggled. He dropped one second-down pass near the sticks, with the drive ending in a punt a couple plays later, and then muffed a punt just before halftime that put Penn State in scoring position. In total, he caught zero passes and was targeted twice.

The other running backs: As Haskins has strengthened his position atop the depth chart, Michigan's other running backs have received fewer touches. Haskins took 67% of all running back carries last week and against Penn State, he received 71% of all running back carries. Chris Evans had four carries for 35 yards, and Blake Corum had three carries for 27 yards. Zach Charbonnet, meanwhile, was dressed but did not appear in the game. Haskins has proven he deserves the most touches of the group. The four-man rotation that Michigan utilized through the first half of the fall continues to transform into more of a one-man show.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Hassan Haskins, Gemon Green continue to rise

Latest Stories

  • Outbreak puts Ohio State's championship hopes in jeopardy

    Ohio State officials are unsure when the team can practice again, let alone play next week at Michigan State, after an outbreak of COVID-19 put the No. 3 Buckeyes' Big Ten title hopes in danger. ''I have no clue what this afternoon or tomorrow will bring or next week will bring,'' athletic director Gene Smith said Saturday. Three more college football games across the country were canceled or postponed Saturday, including Florida State hosting Virginia.

  • Tyson fights to draw with Jones Jr. in exhibition

    While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout. "I'm used to doing it for three minutes," 54-year-old Tyson said of the shorter rounds. Tyson, 15 years removed from his ignominious defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride in the last professional fight of his career, came out firing and was in control of the bout the entire way.

  • Why Broncos can't sign Colin Kaepernick to play Sunday against Saints

    Colin Kaepernick can't save John Elway this weekend.

  • Detroit Lions may have to change power structure to lure top coach, GM

    With as many as 8 head coach and GM openings this year, the Detroit Lions may have to change their power structure to lure a top candidate

  • Syracuse QB inexplicably spikes ball on fourth-and-goal to lose game (Video)

    A really bad season for Syracuse just got worse. 

  • Ex-Detroit Lions players react to Matt Patricia's firing: 'Best news I've heard all year'

    Matt Patricia rubbed large segments of the Detroit Lions locker room the wrong way with how he treated players during his first two seasons.

  • Best moments from Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley's win at The Match III

    Here are some of the top moments from Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley's win at The Match III at Stone Canyon Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

  • Monday night injury apparently ends Bucs center A.Q. Shipley’s career

    The playing career of Buccaneers center A.Q. Shipley seems to be over. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Shipley will be going on injured reserve, and that he’ll be “starting his coaching career.” Arians suggested that Shipley’s Monday night injury, originally downplayed as a stinger, was far more severe. Shipley, 34, entered the league in [more]

  • Athletes across sports world mock Jake Paul-Nate Robinson 'boxing' match

    Nate Robinson may not be able to show his face at an NBA arena again.

  • There's no one reason Michigan football is malfunctioning — but it starts with coaching

    Michigan football can't just blame the injury to Cade McNamara for the 27-17 loss to Penn State on Saturday. It's deeper than that.

  • Watch: Sarah Fuller kicks off to start second half, college football history

    Sarah Fuller with the opening kickoff of the third quarter becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game

  • No QBs in Denver, no home for SF as COVID-19 sows NFL chaos

    The Denver Broncos have no quarterbacks. The San Francisco 49ers have no home stadium or practice facility. The COVID-19 pandemic caused major disruptions around the NFL on Saturday, again calling into question the league's plan to play a full schedule after several weeks that went relatively smoothly.

  • Washington head coach Ron Rivera borrowed a trick play from 'Little Giants' to bamboozle the Dallas Cowboys

    Facing second-and-five, Washington called on "The Annexation of Puerto Rico" to pick up the first down.

  • Pippen has career-high 25 as Vandy beats Valparaiso 77-71

    Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse has a much deeper bench for his second season than for his first. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 25 points as Vanderbilt held off Valparaiso 77-71 Friday night in the season opener for both teams. Pippen put Vanderbilt ahead to stay by scoring six straight starting with a pair of free throws with 4:24 left at 61-59.

  • Lennox Lewis exclusive interview: 'Mike Tyson said he wanted to eat my children but we have a deep friendship'

    Considering Mike Tyson once said he would "eat his children", it comes as something of a surprise to hear Lennox Lewis say he has a deep friendship and connection with his old adversary. But Lewis is in a reflective mood, and willing to let bygones be bygones. A new documentary is out on his "untold story" and he comes across as what he is - a great statesman of his sport. You can see that in how he also talks of his growing affection for Evander Holyfield, but the fighter's instinct has not left him as he describes how of the current generation of heavyweights only Tyson Fury would give him problems "for a couple of rounds" before Lewis would unleash his trademark finish. And while his regard for his rivals is clear, the documentary shows how the feeling is entirely mutual for a man who was, of course, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Indeed, the longer Lewis has been out of the sport, the more 'The Lion' has been, well, lionised. He certainly merits it, both in performance, and the way Lewis has always carried himself. "To be a champion, you have to act like a champion," the 55-year-old told Telegraph Sport. Yet it is easy to forget just how combative the (younger) Lewis was with all his rivals - the mass brawl with Tyson and his entourage in 2002, when 'Iron Mike' bit his leg, or the television studio scrap with Hasim Rahman which caused mayhem. Lewis always kept his composure, but as he also revealed: "I'm a fighter, so I was already to go..." Lewis through the ages, nonetheless, is a fighter and sportsman to behold. He never ducked, he never hid, and once in the ring, stood without fear against all-comers, like a fortress wall, his fists booming cannons. In this latest documentary of his life, Lewis stands out as a man who made the most of what he had, and where he came from.

  • What happens if the Ravens are forced to forfeit?

    The Ravens forfeiting means a loss in the standings and in the paychecks.

  • People can’t be serious with these complaints about Cowboys 41-16 loss

    It's been a lost season and certainly there are things to be upset about from the game on Thursday, an embarrassing showing on national TV. But if any team had reasons to look that bad in Week 12, it was this Cowboys team in this specific game. The ...

  • No. 13 Georgia runs all over South Carolina in 45-16 victory

    No. 13 Georgia's 45-16 win over South Carolina was the Bulldogs' biggest victory of this strange season on the scoreboard. ''It's hard to say that because of the quality of the competition,'' Smart said. James Cook ran for 104 yards on just six carries and three other Georgia backs had at least 77 yards.

  • With Tom Herman on the hot seat, what’s Texas’ next move?

    If Texas is getting ready to move on from Herman, who could replace him? Texas is back, right where we remember it — with everyone in the sport speculating on who'll be the next coach.

  • Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr LIVE result: Latest updates as fight between legends ends as draw

    Tyson and Jones fought to a draw