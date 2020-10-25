Michigan football stock watch: Gemon Green plays well in first start at CB

Free Press sports writer Orion Sang looks at which Michigan football players helped or hurt their stock in Saturday's 49-24 win at Minnesota:

5 up

QB Joe Milton: No one outside of the program knew what to expect from Michigan's new starting quarterback, who entered Saturday's game with just 11 career pass attempts. But Milton played just fine, completing 15-of-22 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown, and could've had another if tight end Erick All held onto a wide-open pass down the seam in the second half. Milton was also an asset in the run game, with eight carries for 52 yards and one score, including a crucial 23-yard pickup on third-and-2 that led to a touchdown. Most importantly, Milton didn't turn the ball over. That reverses the trend from 2019, when the Wolverines' offense repeatedly turned the ball over during the first half of the season. What more could Michigan have asked for in his first start?

The running backs: The Wolverines repeatedly said all offseason that they would play all four of the top running backs, and that's exactly what happened. The rotation worked: Zach Charbonnet, Hassan Haskins, Chris Evans and Blake Corum had 20 total carries for 176 yards and four touchdowns. Michigan wanted more explosive runs, and that's what it got: Charbonnet had a 70-yard touchdown, while Haskins had a 66-yard gain. Corum and Evans both got involved in the passing game, too, with Corum catching two passes for 36 yards and Evan catching one for 10 yards.

The offensive line: With four new starters and less time to develop chemistry compared to a normal offseason, there were plenty of questions facing Michigan's offensive line. The unit began to answer some of those with a dominating performance against the Gophers. All five offensive linemen worked together to open up holes in the run game, and they helped keep Milton upright in the passing game.

“The offensive line, the pass protection, I saw the stat line where there was one sack," Harbaugh said. "I can’t remember that sack. The protection was great. There was just a real firm pocket the entire day. Joe could always step up, he was clean the entire time. The only time he was really getting hit was when he was running with the ball."

CB Gemon Green: During fall camp, U-M pointedly mentioned how open the competition was to replace Ambry Thomas, starting opposite of Vincent Gray against Minnesota's high-powered offense. As it turned out, Green might've played even better than Gray, the team's No. 1 cornerback. He covered Rashod Bateman for much of the game and defended well, with a noteworthy stop on a slot fade to Bateman on third-and-goal. Green also had a couple near-interceptions, including one play when he jumped a route to the tight end in the middle of the field. He did give up a 44-yard gain to Chris Autman-Bell, who made a nice play to adjust to an under-thrown ball. But Green was solid in his starting debut.

LB Michael Barrett: Also making his first start, Barrett was seen vomiting on the field in the first quarter. "Just feel like I just did a lot in a little amount of time, just going fast," he explained. "Sometimes it just has to come up. Once it comes up, you feel so much better. It just happens.” The puking didn't affect his performance at all: Barrett made the defensive play of the game when he forced a sack fumble that was returned for a touchdown by defensive tackle Donovan Jeter. He finished with seven tackles, 1.5 for loss, and even added a 66-yard return off a squib kick to set up a touchdown.

