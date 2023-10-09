Michigan football stock watch: Donovan Edwards shows signs of breaking out of funk

MINNEAPOLIS — Here are the five Michigan football members who helped their stock in the No. 2 Wolverines' 52-10 win over Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium (Normally, this piece assesses three players three trending down, too, but for the second consecutive week U-M dominated so thoroughly there weren't enough candidates.):

Mason Graham: Michigan's star defensive tackle missed the previous two games at Rutgers and Nebraska with a hand injury — teammate Will Johnson revealed Graham actually had surgery on the hand — and his return was incredibly impactful. Graham led all Wolverines with a career-high six tackles, which included two for loss and one sack. His first tackle for loss came on a first-and-10 play in the first quarter, when he split the interior linemen and stuffed Zach Evans for a loss of 4. His sack came later, on third-and-14 on a stunt on the inside to force a punt, before he pretended to "row the boat" as a celebration. Graham was the highest rated defensive player in the game according to Pro Football Focus (90.7), which credited the sophomore with five stops. No other player Wolverine had more than two.

Will Johnson: The Wolverines were slow to work him back into the mix in the secondary after an offseason knee scope, however his performance against Minnesota proved patience was prudent. On the second play of the game, he baited Minnesota's Athan Kaliakmanis into a throw his way, before he jumped Daniel Jackson's out-route, caught the interception in stride and took it 36 yards the other way for a pick-six just 12 seconds into the contest. Its the third interception in Johnson's past five starts dating back to the 2022 Big Ten championship game. Johnson played a season-high 44 snaps and though he was at corner on 39 of them, he also played three snaps as a run-support safety, one in the slot and one along the line.

Donovan Edwards: While he didn't have any splash plays and still has yet to find the end zone this season, Edwards showed progress on Saturday in limited work. He ran just four times on the day, but gained 20 yards and most importantly, none were less than 4 yards, which Harbaugh deems "inefficient." His first carry of the game came in the second quarter, when he ran for 6 yards. Later on the drive, he got a goal line touch from the 6-yard line and appeared to just fall into the end zone, but he was ruled down inches short. His next two carries, both which came in the third quarter, went for 5 and 4 yards. The junior back also caught a game-high four passes for 25 yards. McCarthy found him on a check down and he made a linebacker miss in the open field and turned up field for a gain of 16, his longest play of the season.

Jack Tuttle: Tuttle has been in mop-up duty a handful of times and performed quite well, which was the case again Saturday. Though U-M has yet to officially name him the back-up, the Wolverines only traveled with three quarterbacks (Jayden Denegal was the other) and Tuttle came in first for the second consecutive game. He led just one drive, but it went 10 plays for 70 yards and a touchdown as he took more than six minutes off the clock. On the possession, Tuttle went 2-for-2 passing for 22 yards — a 5-yard pass to Semaj Morgan and a 17-yard connection with AJ Barner — and ran for 18 yards when faced with third-and-15 to keep the drive alive and set up a touchdown.

Keon Sabb: It will be hard to break into the Michigan secondary as a mainstay this season given last year's starters Rod Moore and Makari Paige both returned ahead of him, but Sabb continues to make his case for playing time. On Saturday he got in during the second half and immediately made a play. It was third-and-7 at the Minnesota 25 with 3:17 to play, when he dropped down in the box from his safety position, read the eyes of Kaliakmanis and jumped in front of the pass for a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was Michigan's third defensive touchdown of the season; its first-team defense has only allowed two touchdowns all year.

