Michigan football stock watch: Career day has linebacker trending up, top WR moving down

Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia breaks down the Michigan football players who helped or hurt their stock after Saturday's 52-17 victory over Rutgers:

3 up

Michigan's Michael Barrett (23) celebrates his sack of Indiana's Connor Bazelak (not pictured) during the Indiana versus Michigan football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Michigan's Michael Barrett (23) celebrates his sack of Indiana's Connor Bazelak (not pictured) during the Indiana versus Michigan football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

LB Michael Barrett: Barrett had the best game of his career on Saturday, recording the first two interceptions of his college career, helping change the momentum of the game. His first interception came midway through the third quarter when, in zone coverage, he read the eyes of Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, jumped in front of Sean Ryan and returned it down to the Rutgers 10 yard line. On the next defensive snap — after the Wolverines scored their second touchdown in 90 seconds — Barrett picked off another pass and ran it back 31 yards for the first career touchdown. He was Michigan’s highest graded defender by Pro Football Focus (91.8) overall, finishing first in pass defense and second in run defense. He finished the game second on the team with four tackles.

SHAWN WINDSOR:J.J. McCarthy shows he can be difference vs. college football's elite

RB Donovan Edwards: While Blake Corum gets most of the attention, Edwards has shown the past three weeks he can be every bit as explosive. The Wolverines sophomore tailback went over the 100-yard rushing mark for the second time in his career, running 15 times for 109 yards including a game-best 46-yard scamper when he showed great patience, hesitated in the backfield to allow Max Bredeson to get a lead block and exploded through the hole. He was also a weapon in the passing game, catching three passes for a team-high 52 yards which included a 14-yard touchdown strike on third-and-6. His 161 yards from scrimmage led all players in the game. He has 439 yards from scrimmage over the past three weeks.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards rushes against Rutgers during the first half on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards rushes against Rutgers during the first half on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

DB Will Johnson: The true freshman from Grosse Pointe South got the first start — in for Gemon Green who did not play after suffering from concussions symptoms from last week’s postgame melee, according to his attorney — and was solid. He did miss one tackle, on a third-and-8 which led to Rutgers’ longest play of the game (48 yards) and ultimately its lone touchdown drive. But it was the only completion he allowed in six targets. He also had an interception, high-pointing a jump ball down the right sideline late in the third quarter, and returned it 29 yards, setting up another short field for the Michigan offense in what was a 28-0 blitz in the third quarter.

BETTER AND BETTER:Michigan's big dreams feel more realistic with each passing week

3 down

WR Ronnie Bell: It’s been tough sledding for the wide receiver corps for quite sometime and since Ronnie Bell’s big game against Indiana, the senior receiver has been relatively quiet. Bell caught a 35-yard pass on a corner route on the game’s opening play; he was wide open after the defense bit on a play-action. But he caught just one more pass for 8 yards and even with just the two catches for 43 yards, he led all wide receivers. Bell hasn’t had a touchdown catch in Big Ten play (he did run one in against Iowa five weeks back) and has just one receiving score on the season, which came in Week 2 against Hawaii.

K Jake Moody: After perhaps the best two-week stretch of what could be the best kicking career in Michigan history, Jake Moody had an uncharacteristically rough night. While he did connect on 7-for-7 extra point attempts, he went just 1-for-3 on his field goals. Both of his misses came in the second quarter, both from 50 yards. On his first try with just less than five minutes remaining, Moody’s tried to draw the kick right-to-left, but instead it knuckled and stayed wide right. He overcompensated when he tried nearly the exact same kick as time expired in the first half, but this time he yanked it wide left. He did finish the day with a 29-yarder in the fourth quarter, but Saturday marked the first time he missed multiple field goals in a game since Oct. 24, 2020, when he went 0-for-3 against Minnesota.

BIG TEN MISERY INDEX:Michigan, Michigan State weather winds of change

Sean Ryan (5) of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown as DJ Turner (5) of the Michigan Wolverines defends during the second quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Sean Ryan (5) of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown as DJ Turner (5) of the Michigan Wolverines defends during the second quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

DB DJ Turner: Turner was without two of his fellow starting defensive backs (Green and Makari Paige) yet Rutgers attacked him early and often on Saturday. Turner had a tough time with Ryan, the Scarlet Knights' most explosive player in the passing game. Ryan was targeted five times with Turner as the primary defender and caught four of the passes for 54 yards. One of the receptions went for 37 yards, two of them moved the chains and one was a touchdown, the only offensive touchdown Rutgers scored on the day. Turner, who is generally sound, allowed an NFL passer rating of 134.7 on the six passes he defended.

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @realtonygarcia.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Three players up, three down for Michigan football after win over Rutgers.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida not rewarded for win over TAMU in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

    Florida's win over Texas A&M wasn't enough to get the Gators any votes in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Should UF be getting more love?

  • College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 10

    College football rankings from CollegeFootballNews.com from 1 to 131 after Week 10

  • Clemson plummets in the latest AP Poll

    Clemson falls in the latest AP Poll.

  • Ranking the remaining Power Five one-loss teams ahead of Week 11

    Ranking the remaining Power Five college football one-loss teams ahead of Week 11.

  • OPINION: Alabama’s dynasty isn’t dead but changes are needed now

    The Nick Saban dynasty is far from over at Alabama, but let's not ignore the necessary changes that need to be made within the program.

  • Asian Americans in Nevada are highly sought-after voters

    Because her household includes registered Republicans as well as Democrats, the materials run the gamut of hot-button topics under discussion in the midterms. The pile of political mail sitting in Nguyen's home in Las Vegas is one indicator that Asian American communities have emerged as a critical constituency for both Republicans and Democrats, particularly in key battlegrounds like Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District — one of the most expensive congressional races in the country. Asian Americans are the fastest growing racial or ethnic group in the United States and make up more than 10% of the population in five states, including Nevada, which has large Filipino and Chinese American populations.

  • Michael Bumpus and Shane Vereen rank their top Pac-12 teams through Week 10

    Pac-12 Networks' analysts Michael Bumpus and Shane Vereen rank the top teams in Pac-12 football through Week 10.

  • TCU rises to No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll

    The Horned Frogs moved up three spots after beating Texas Tech.

  • 21 Mediterranean Diet Skillet Dinners for Winter

    The Mediterranean diet can be easily followed all year long, and winter is no exception. These balanced dinners are well suited for one of the healthiest eating patterns around and feature seasonal ingredients like fennel, kale, onion and sweet potatoes. Recipes like our One-Pan Baked Chicken & Potatoes and Cauliflower & Kale Frittata are comforting and nutritious meals that are perfect for cooler nights.

  • Where Michigan Football Ranks In New AP, Coaches Polls after Week 10

    Michigan football is at No. 3 in both the AP & Coaches Polls.The AP's top four saw a little bit of a change this week, as Georgia takes the No. 1 overall spot back after its big win over Tennessee, Ohio State sits at No.

  • Joel Klatt continues to slide Ohio State down his rankings after Week 10

    Joel Klatt continues to slide Ohio State down his college football rankings after Week 10. #GoBucks

  • Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan's win over Rutgers

    On the second half adjustmentsOur defense was really good in the first half. Got hit on some deep balls and a matter of getting better and seeing the ball in the air. Throw a deep ball, let's get our eyes on it and have some fun and pick it off.

  • Pope Francis visits Catholic community in Bahrain

    STORY: The crowd of about 30,000 people that filled Bahrain's National Stadium was the second-largest gathering for a papal Mass on the Arabian Peninsula, following one that drew more than 100,000 in the United Arab Emirates in 2019.Hundreds of Catholic foreign workers were bussed in over the 25-km (16-mile) King Fahd Causeway that links Bahrain with Saudi Arabia, where there are no churches and where Catholics cannot worship openly.In his homily, pope Francis appeared to praise Bahrain's relatively open policy towards non-Muslims.The prayers of the faithful during the Mass were read in languages spoken by foreign workers including Tagalog, Swahili, Malayalam, Tamil and Konkani.The Mass was attended by one of the sons of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and several government ministers.

  • WATCH: Aidan Hutchinson gets first interception of NFL career

    Former Michigan football star Aidan Hutchinson is making plays at the NFL level and, as a state of Michigan native, no NFL play is sweeter than when you make one against the hated Green Bay Packers.On a fourth-and-goal play in the second quarter, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers floated a pass intended for the offensive lineman but was cut off by Hutchinson for the first interception of his young NFL career.

  • AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 10

    AP top 25 poll, college football rankings, Week 10 2022

  • Jewish Wizards forward Avdija weighs in on Irving situation

    WASHINGTON (AP) As a Jewish forward for the Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija was naturally going to be asked about Kyrie Irving. Especially when his team just finished playing against the Brooklyn Nets. Avdija said Friday night he tries to stay positive in the face of antisemitism, but he also believes there should be consequences for players' actions.

  • TCU knocks out another starting quarterback ahead of Texas game

    Another starting quarterback leaves the game against TCU.

  • Meet BGYO, the P-pop boy band with a sound that's 'originally Filipino'

    Since their debut in January, the quintet have taken the Filipino music scene by storm, accumulating millions of streams across multiple platforms and becoming one of their home country’s most recognizable P-pop boy bands. Diversity has been a key factor in the group’s success, with each BGYO member bringing their unique skills and talents to the table. Both Nate and Gelo have extensive dancing experience.

  • Packers WR Allen Lazard catches 20-yard TD to cut deficit vs. Lions

    The Packers cut the Lions' lead to 8-6 on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard.

  • El Paso High School students may have to retake SATs after tests fly out of UPS truck

    Students at a Texas high school may have to retake the SATs after test papers flew out of a UPS truck.