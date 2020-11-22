Michigan football stock watch: Cade McNamara takes command of starting QB job

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
·5 min read

Free Press sports writer Orion Sang looks at which Michigan football players helped their stock and which players hurt their stock in the 48-42 win at Rutgers on Saturday:

SHAWN WINDSOR: Cade McNamara saved the day for U-M — and maybe Harbaugh's job

3 up

QB Cade McNamara: It would be a major surprise if McNamara did not start Michigan's next game. He played well enough to leapfrog Joe Milton on the depth chart; without McNamara, the Wolverines would've lost to Rutgers. The redshirt freshman completed 27-of-36 passes for 260 yards, four touchdowns and a 172.3 quarterback rating. He made open throws, like the 46-yard touchdown toss on his first drive of the game, and kept the offense on schedule with short, quick completions. With McNamara under center, the Wolverines punted only once. He's only 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, and it remains to be seen how much he can offer in the run game (although he did run for a short touchdown on a zone read), but McNamara throws with precision and displayed poise in leading U-M back from a 17-point deficit. This is his job to lose now.

[ Harbaugh's comments after win over Rutgers shows how far U-M has fallen ]

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) rolls out during the third quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Nov. 21, 2020, at SHI Stadium.
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) rolls out during the third quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Nov. 21, 2020, at SHI Stadium.

WR Cornelius Johnson: Of Michigan's six scholarship receivers, Johnson has the biggest frame (6-3, 205 pounds), so there will always be a place for him on the field this season. Against Rutgers, he led Michigan with four catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. Johnson seems to be a solid route-runner who can create separation with his cuts, and he also ran hard after the catch against the Scarlet Knights. He has emerged as Michigan's primary downfield option.

GRADES: Rising offense let down by defense, kicking

DT Chris Hinton: Michigan's pass rush has been severely blunted by injuries to defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye, but the Wolverines were able to get home a few times against Rutgers thanks in part to their sophomore defensive tackle. Hinton, a former five-star prospect, showed what made him such a touted recruit by generating pressure from the interior of Michigan's defensive line. He recorded his first sack and recorded two tackles for losses and four total tackles. He also generated pressure on a three-man rush at the end of regulation — although he couldn't get to Noah Vedral, threw a touchdown on the play. Michigan's defensive line is a work in progress, but Hinton played the best game of his career on Saturday night.

3 down

QB Joe Milton: Milton got off to a good start, completing his first four passes for 58 yards and three first downs. Unfortunately, the third completion was fumbled away by Johnson, ending a promising opening drive. And things went sideways shortly after that, as Milton was unable to lead Michigan to points on any of the five possessions he quarterbacked. You can't pin the offense's overall struggles on Milton, who entered the season as a first-time starter after an unprecedented offseason. He still has promise, as evidenced by a pretty deep ball to Giles Jackson (and a back-shoulder fade that was not completed). At the same time, Milton has now completed just 14-of-31 passes for 187 yards and two interceptions over the past two games, while McNamara has completed 31-of-46 passes for 334 yards, five touchdowns and no picks over that same span. At this point, Michigan has to see what McNamara can do as the starter — which relegates Milton to the sideline.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (2) catches the ball against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) during the first half at SHI Stadium.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (2) catches the ball against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) during the first half at SHI Stadium.

S Daxton Hill: Entering the season, Michigan believed its former five-star safety could be one of the top pass defenders in the Big Ten. And while Hill was one of the lone bright spots on the defense through the first four games, he regressed Saturday. He gave up a big 43-yard completion that led to Rutgers' first touchdown when he tried to play the ball, only for the receiver to make the catch; later, Hill seemed to be caught flat-footed on a 61-yard touchdown pass to Bo Melton. He also appeared to be the nearest defender on a completion near the sidelines after Vedral scrambled to his right and threw a ball up for grabs. Hill did end the game with an interception on Vedral's last-ditch heave into the end zone on fourth-and-9 — but U-M needs more consistent play from him.

[ Haskins cements status as Michigan's No. 1 RB, injures pile up vs. Rutgers ]

Running backs not named Hassan Haskins: The Wolverines said they would rotate four different running backs, and through the first half of the season, that's exactly what they did. But on Saturday night, they changed that approach, instead relying upon Hassan Haskins for 67% of the running backs' carries — and he responded with 110 yards on 22 rushes and the game-winning touchdown. Haskins seems to be Michigan's No. 1 back. And that means there are fewer carries for Zach Charbonnet (six carries for 26 yards), Blake Corum (four carries for 9 yards) and Chris Evans (one carry for 4 yards). At this point, Evans seems to be a running back in name only; he caught four passes for 30 yards on five targets, including a key 21-yard snag on fourth-and-5 in the fourth quarter.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football stock watch: Cade McNamara takes command of QB job

Latest Stories

  • Watch: Purdue loses to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call ever

    Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.

  • Illinois pulls off the most awkwardly hilarious fake punt of the season

    Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.

  • Here are the top five NBA free agents still available

    Anthony Davis is the best player available but Marc Gasol may be the most in demand.

  • Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, reflects on time in Boston on Instagram

    Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.

  • Jim Harbaugh's comments after close win vs. Rutgers shows how far Michigan football has fallen

    The Michigan Wolverines outlasted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 48-42, in three overtimes. Jim Harbaugh seemed much too happy about that outcome.

  • What a debut! Daniels' 401 yards, 4 TDs leads No. 13 Georgia

    After waiting almost 15 months for this moment, JT Daniels took a knee and soaked up the cheers from the socially distanced crowd. Making quite a debut between the hedges, Daniels threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns as No. 13 Georgia held on for a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Playing for the first time since the 2019 opener with Southern Cal, Daniels became the third quarterback to start for the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) this season.

  • Report: Giants management intervened in Joe Judge-Marc Colombo spat

    The blow-up between New York Giants head coach Joe Judge and Marc Colombo got so heated that upper management decided to intervene.

  • 7 reasons the Saints starting Taysom Hill is taking the NFL by storm

    The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.

  • NFL Rumors: Joe Judge, ex-Patriots assistants have 'openly denigrated' Tom Brady's abilities

    Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.

  • Illinois with tremendous social-media shot at Nebraska after routing Cornhuskers

    Illinois drubbed Nebraska on the field and added to the insult via Twitter

  • Five possible Warriors trade targets to help offset loss of Klay Thompson

    Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.

  • Valentina Shevchenko says she will not fight her sister, but they will both be champions | UFC 255

    UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her title for the fourth time on Saturday, defeating Jennifer Maia in the UFC 255 co-main event. During the event's post-fight press conference, Shevchenko fielded questions from the media about her performance, who she'd like to face next, and if she'd consider fighting her sister, Antonina. TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event Dana White flabbergasted by Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr News | UFC 255 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NFL is “gathering information” about Antonio Brown October 15 incident

    The Buccaneers have created some confusion this week regarding what they knew and when they knew it about Antonio Brown‘s October 15 off-field incident. The initial statement didn’t address whether they knew about it before signing him; coach Bruce Arians claims that it shows that they did. Given the report from NFL Media that the [more]

  • 3 teams that could make sense for John Wall trade

    With Washington Wizards point guard John Wall reportedly requesting a trade, here are the top three options we can suggest.

  • Antonina Shevchenko isn’t a champion yet, but she is a UFC 255 bonus winner

    UFC 255 was topped by two flyweight title fights with both champions retaining their belts. Deiveson Figueiredo submitted Alex Perez in the main event, while Valentina Shevchenko took a unanimous nod over Jennifer Maia in the co-main event. Neither champion earned a Performance Bonus. Fight of the Night: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov Louis Cosce and Sasha Palatnikov put on a blistering performance to open the UFC 255 fight card. Cosce started strong, punishing Palatnikov throughout the opening frame, but the Hong Kong born fighter stormed back in round two. The third frame told the tale, as Palatnikov dished out a hard right hand and finished with several more blows for the TKO stoppage. The tremendous output from both fighters earned them the Fight of the Night bonus, each man going home with an additional $50,000. Performance of the Night: Joaquin Buckley Joaquin Buckley won his second fight in just over a month with his second-round knockout of Jordan Wright at UFC 255. The victory was his second consecutive UFC knockout and his second consecutive Performance of the Night bonus. Performance of the Night: Antonina Shevchenko Antonina Shevchenko may not yet have a UFC championship belt around her waist like her sister, but she performed well enough at UFC 255 to earn a Performance of the Night honor. Rebounding from a loss to Katlyn Chookagian her last time out, Shevchenko finished Ariane Lipski late in the second round to earn her $50,000 bonus. TRENDING > Brandon Moreno takes out Brandon Royval to keep No. 1 contender spot at UFC 255 UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Performance Bonuses Fight of the Night: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha PalatnikovPerformance of the Night: Joaquin BuckleyPerformance of the Night: Antonina Shevchenko TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event Dana White flabbergasted by Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr News | UFC 255 Press Conference (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NBA free agency: How the Lakers' roster is taking shape

    A look at how the Lakers' roster is shaping up during the start of free agency.

  • Report: Sean Payton starting Taysom Hill to see if he's Saints' next franchise QB

    Coach Sean Payton is starting Taysom Hill to find out if he can be Drew Brees' replacement when he finally retires.

  • Iowa beats Penn State; Nittany Lions 0-5 for first time

    Spencer Petras smiled and admitted he's not the strongest runner when he has the football in his hands. Petras completed 18 of 28 passes for 186 yards and ran for a late touchdown to lead Iowa to its third straight win and first at Beaver Stadium since 2009. The Hawkeyes (3-2, 3-2 Big Ten) got a combined 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson, who ran through wide-open lanes and cut around missed tackles to snap Iowa's six-game losing streak in the series.

  • 'I played a bad game', says Nadal after losing to Medvedev

    SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (NOVEMBER 21, 2020) (ATP MEDIA/IMG - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE) 1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) REPORTER ASKING RAFA NADAL: "Rafa, a tough match tonight, did you feel as the match went longer, you just lacked a little bit of energy towards the end and that's why Daniil was the winner tonight?" RAFA NADAL REPLYING: "No. I don't think that way. At the beginning of the match, he was better than me, I was able to save my serves with troubles, but then I played well to have the break and then to close the set, and in the second, a little bit the same story at the beginning, but at the end of the set I was playing a little bit better than him, and in the 5-4, I think he played a good game and I didn't. I played a bad game, that's it, I had a big opportunity, I lost a big opportunity, well done to him, he's playing great, I wish him all the best." 2. WHITE FLASH 3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) REPORTER ASKING RAFA NADAL: "Are there any circumstances where you wouldn't travel to Melbourne to play in the Aussie Open next year?" RAFA NADAL REPLYING: "I don't know what the situation is going to be, yet, now. We need to wait about what the government there in Victoria say. We can't do much from ATP position, just wait and we have nobody to say what they feel is better for his country, so we just need to be patient and accept the situation that we are facing that is difficult for everyone, so we need to be flexible to understand the situation and to find a way to play as many tournaments as possible next year, to continue with The Tour, to try to help the tournaments, to help the players, the lower-ranked players to keep having jobs, and at the same time all the staff that are living from our sport, not only the tennis players, all the people who are around. So, let's try to be flexible in all ways - players, tournaments. It's a special situation, hopefully with the vaccine, that ends soon and we can come back at least to a close to a normal, in a couple of months, but now is a difficult situation and just hopefully the situation gets better and we can come back to a normal Tour." 4. WHITE FLASH 5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NOVAK DJOKOVIC SAYING: "Well, I mean... What he did from 0-4 in the third set tiebreaker was just unreal. I mean, I don't think that I played bad, actually, I made both of my first serves, actually all of my first serves. 4-1, 4-2, 4-5, 4-6, I made all first serves. He just crashed the ball, everything went in from both corners and he played a couple of very short slices, you know, angles... Yes, I mean, what can you do, I mean, I was in the driver's position at 4-0, I thought I was very close to winning it, and he just took it away from me, but he deserved it, because he just went for it and everything worked." 6. WHITE FLASH 7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NOVAK DJOKOVIC SAYING: "You know, it's disappointing to finish the season with a loss like this, but at the same time, you know, I enjoy competing, I enjoy travelling and doing what I love, so let's see what 2021 brings, I'm not sure. Obviously, Australia is around the corner in a way, but no one can enter before January, it's going to be a bit longer pre-season I think for all of us, wherever we are based, and let's see it from there." STORY: Rafa Nadal's dream of a first ATP Finals title and Novak Djokovic's quest for a record-equalling sixth vanished in defeats by Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem respectively in two seismic semi-finals on Saturday (November 21). As the curtain comes down on London's 12 years as host of the ATP Tour's prestigious season-ender, it would have been fitting for Nadal and Djokovic to face off for the 57th time in their glittering careers. But times are a-changing, or so it seems, and Medvedev and Thiem had not read the script. Nadal, seeking the one major pot missing from his vast collection of silverware, must have seen the door creaking open when Thiem produced a staggering fightback to beat Djokovic 7-5 6-7(10) 7-6(5) in a classic contest lasting almost three hours. He had beaten Medvedev in each of their three meetings, including a memorable U.S. Open final last year. It seemed like he had exhausted the wily Russian's box of tricks when he served for the match at 5-4 in the second set but Medvedev, 10 years his junior at 24, stormed back to win 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3. Whatever happens on Sunday (November 22) it will mean a fifth consecutive first-time winner of the tournament. To put world number four Medvedev's win into perspective, Nadal had triumphed in the last 71 matches in which he had taken the first set. "I played a bad game at 5-4, I had a big opportunity, but well played to him," Nadal said. Earlier in the empty arena, the 27-year-old Thiem saw four match points vanish in the second set tiebreak against Djokovic, one with a nervy double-fault, and it seemed he would pay a heavy price. Djokovic, who is one short of Roger Federer's titles record at the ATP Finals, led 4-0 in the deciding set tiebreak. But U.S. Open champion Thiem unleashed a stunning counter-attack to reel off six points, reaching match point with a ripping crosscourt backhand. Djokovic saved a fifth match point but then floated a defensive forehand long. "What he did from 0-4 in the tiebreak was just unreal," Djokovic, who won the title in London from 2012-15, told reporters. "He just crashed the ball and everything went in. What can you do?" The defeats mean that Nadal and Djokovic's 2020 seasons are complete and they are now hoping that the Australian Open will be able to take place in Melbourne which is due to start on January 18. However, current government restrictions mean that players would not be able to arrive in Australia until the beginning of January and would then have to observe a two-week quarantine period, leaving almost no time to prepare for the start of the tournament. "We just need to be patient and accept the situation that we are facing that is difficult for everyone," said Nadal. (Production: Mike Brock)

  • Five bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in Week 11

    Five bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in Week 11