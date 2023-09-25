Michigan football stock watch: Big Ten play brings breakout for freshman WR

Here are the Michigan football members who helped or hurt their stock in the No. 2 Wolverines' 31-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor:

Three up

Semaj Morgan: Coach Jim Harbaugh said postgame Semaj Morgan had been ascending for three or four weeks, before he corrected himself and said it has been more like five or six. However long, Saturday was the official arrival of the freshman from West Bloomfield. Morgan was on the receiving end of the first completion of the game, an 8-yard screen pass on the game's first scoring drive, before a much more pivotal play. On third-and-7 from the Rutgers 18, despite getting interfered with, Morgan made a play on a jump ball in man coverage for his first career touchdown with 1:41 to play in the first half. Though Morgan muffed a kick on special teams, he salvaged it, and it shows U-M's staff is looking for ways to get him the ball. He played just three snaps on offense but ran routes on each, and finished with two grabs for 26 yards and a score, as he earned more time moving forward.

Michigan Wolverines receiver Semaj Morgan (82) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) and running back Donovan Edwards (7) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at Michigan Stadium.

Mike Sainristil: It's hard for a two-time captain to find new ways to impress, yet Sainristil did Saturday. Yes, he was the man responsible for the only touchdown the Wolverines gave up on the day, however it was because he fell. It's kind of hard to hold a slip against someone, particularly when they respond the way Sainristil did. The graduate nickelback not only had two tackles, he led the team with a pair of quarterback hurries. However that isn't what he will remember from this Homecoming. His highlight came when Rutgers went for it on fourth-and-2 from the U-M 27 late in the third quarter. Sainristil jumped a screen pass to the left side, came away with the interception and returned it 71 yards for the touchdown to turn a 10-point game into a lopsided affair.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh waits to take the field before the 31-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ann Arbor.

"Cool guy Jim": There were a number of happy players and coaches across college football as six different ranked teams earned wins against other ranked opponents, however fewer were as giddy as Harbaugh. U-M's head man returned following a three-game suspension and players said he brought the extra "juice" in the pregame locker room. Running back Blake Corum said he was happy to have "cool guy Jim" back in the locker room, which drew further questions about the nickname for Harbaugh when it was his turn at the podium. "I think that’s what most people refer to me as," Harbaugh said and smiled. "And then as we get closer to the game, I turn into Dead Serious Jim. But there’s just no better place to be than in the locker room after you win. Everyone gets in there and you just think to yourself, 'Who could have it better than I do, who could have it better than us?'"

Three down

Cornelius Johnson: Michigan's passing attack was a pleasant surprise through the nonconference slate and that was due in large part to Johnson. The senior led the Wolverines in both receptions (13) and yards (224) and averaged 17.2 yards per catch through three weeks, but was silent Saturday. Johnson had just two targets on J.J. McCarthy's 21 pass attempts and didn't catch either. It was a notable change from the first three weeks, when he turned 12 of his 14 touches into first downs. Pro Football Focus gave Johnson (49.6) the lowest grade for any player on U-M's offense vs. Rutgers.

Donovan Edwards: This is the third time in four weeks Edwards has ended on the wrong side of this list, as his struggles continue to be one surprise of the 2023 season. He is talented, athletic and shifty, which is what has made his early season struggles head-scratching He was reasonably effective in the pass game Saturday with two grabs for 41 yards, though his best play of the day, a 36-yard catch-and-run on third-and-3 during U-M's first scoring drive, was due to a busted coverage. Outside of that, he was once again bottled up on the ground, running six times for 13 yards. He ran three times in the third quarter, for zero yards, one yard and zero yards, and then didn't get a touch in the fourth. When Blake Corum came out of the game late, Kalel Mullings went in to salt it away.

Home games: Through four weeks, Michigan played four home games and dominated in front of more than 109,000 each week. All the scores were relatively similar against East Carolina (30-3), UNLV (35-7), Bowling Green (31-6) and Rutgers (31-7) but now the Wolverines head on the road for three of their next four. The Wolverines only have one home home between now and Nov. 4, which comes against Indiana (Oct. 15). Not a single one of the three road games appear all that intimidating. Up first, Nebraska, which does not yet have a Power Five win. Then, Minnesota, where there seems to be a crack in the boat after the Gophers gave up 21 points in the fourth quarter Saturday and lost to Northwestern in overtime. After the home game against IU, U-M travels to East Lansing for a road game against MSU, which has been outscored 72-16 the past two weeks.

