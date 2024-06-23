Michigan football steals away MSU legacy with latest commit

When Michigan football plays rival Michigan State in the future, if you’re listening to the East Lansing broadcast, it will interesting to see how the tone changes from previous iterations of the rivalry.

Jason Strayhorn is a famed former Spartan and the color commentator on radio for MSU and when one of his sons, Kaden, became a big player on the recruiting scene, it seemed likely that the legacy would end up following in his father’s footsteps.

However, it didn’t exactly work out that way.

MSU fell out of favor with Strayhorn through the process. He shared this with WolverinesWire in late May:

“Michigan State, obviously, they’re my first offer, but since this new coaching change that they had, they’ve been very scared to recruit me because of certain offers that I have — like Georgia and Miami, stuff like that,” Strayhorn told WolverinesWire. “They feel that they can’t compete to get me so the way that they are is like if they feel they can’t compete then why try at all? I think it’s kind of silly, but that’s how it is with them. And, everybody’s been saying, ‘Why hasn’t he scheduled his official visit there?’ And that’s why.”

With MSU out, Strayhorn visited Ohio State in advance of his visit to Ann Arbor. But it appears that Michigan won yet another rivalry battle as Strayhorn committed to the Wolverines following his final official visit.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 IOL Kaden Strayhorn has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’3 298 IOL from Novi, MI chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, & Miami “Write your own legacy… God’s plan, Go Blue!〽️”https://t.co/WEOrFf6Imi pic.twitter.com/VmmT693ZJC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2024

Here is how Strayhorn ranks according to the recruiting services:

Stars Ovr Pos State 247Sports Composite 3 435 28 58 On3 Industry Ranking 3 464 39 63 247Sports 3 – 33 67 On3 3 – 70 107 Rivals 4 – 17 48 ESPN 4 – 8 43

Expected to play center in college, Strayhorn also had offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Texas, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, and others. He plays high school ball at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire