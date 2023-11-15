Michigan football stays No. 3 in College Football Playoff rankings; Georgia new No. 1

Michigan football remains No. 3 in the third edition of the 2023 College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night for Week 12.

The Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) did not budge after being ranked No. 3 in the first two CFP polls. Michigan handled business against Penn State despite missing coach Jim Harbaugh for a 24-15 win to maintain its perfect season. It was Michigan's first win over a ranked opponent this year, adding a boost to their resume.

The committee reiterated the sign-stealing debacle at Michigan has no impact on the Wolverines' spot in the rankings. Michigan is one of five unbeaten Power Five schools remaining, and is winning games by an average of 31½ points per game, which leads the nation.

JEFF SEIDEL: As crazy as it sounds, no team is more prepared to handle scandal than Michigan

The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh hours before the Penn State game while Michigan was in flight to State College. He had to watch the the win on TV because the university's legal efforts to temporarily postpone the suspension did not happen in time.

Harbaugh will be able to coach the team during the week's practices before gearing up for a legal hearing Friday to determine if Michigan's requested temporary restraining order to pause the suspension will be granted.

The top five teams in the rankings did not change, but Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) passed Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) for the top spot on the strength of the Bulldogs' win over Ole Miss. The Buckeyes had no trouble with Michigan State on Saturday. Florida State (10-0, 8-0 ACC) would be the fourth team in the playoff if the season ended today, followed by Washington (10-0, 7-0 Pac-12) at No. 5.

Oregon (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12), Texas (9-1, 6-1 Big 12), Alabama (9-1, 7-0 SEC), Missouri (8-2, 4-2 SEC) and Louisville (9-1, 6-1 ACC) round out the top 10.

RAINER SABIN: Jim Harbaugh drama has overshadowed his undefeated Michigan football team

[ MUST LISTEN: Make "Hail Yes!" your go-to Michigan Wolverines podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify) ]

All eyes are on Michigan's final regular season matchup Nov. 25 with Ohio State. It is one of two remaining top-10 games in the college football regular season based on these rankings (Oregon-Oregon State on Nov. 24 is the other) and will determine the Big Ten East champion after the Wolverines knocked Penn State out of contention. Michigan will have to avoid an upset against Maryland, as will Ohio State vs. Minnesota, to ensure the 2023 edition of "The Game" is a top-10 battle for the third consecutive year.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel also returned to his duties on the College Football Playoff selection committee this week. He skipped the meeting last week to deal with ongoing issues related to the sign-stealing investigation.

RECRUITING: Michigan lands QB Carter Smith for 2025 recruiting class

College Football Playoff Top 25

Georgia (10-0) Ohio State (10-0) Michigan (10-0) Florida State (10-0) Washington (10-0) Oregon (9-1) Texas (9-1) Alabama (9-1) Missouri (8-2) Louisville (9-1) Oregon State (8-2) Penn State (8-2) Mississippi (8-2) Oklahoma (8-2) LSU (7-3) Iowa (8-2) Arizona (7-3) Tennessee (7-3) Notre Dame (7-3) North Carolina (8-3) Kansas State (7-3) Utah (7-3) Oklahoma State (7-3) Tulane (9-1) Kansas (7-3)

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football still No. 3 in College Football Playoff