Michigan football stays 6th, Michigan State 7th in new College Football Playoff rankings

The third College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday. Michigan football was slotted at No. 6 while Michigan State football came in at No. 7.

Michigan is coming off a rousing road win Saturday over Penn State.

Michigan State beat Maryland, 40-21, at home.

The No. 1 team in the CFP rankings remains Georgia. Alabama is at No. 2, Oregon at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 4. The No. 5 team is still Cincinnati.

Each of the top seven teams in rankings won this past week, but No. 8 Oklahoma suffered its first loss to Baylor. The Sooners fell to No. 13.

There are three more rankings left.

Of course a key point in all this is Michigan State's comeback win over Michigan. But as Big Ten play continues, the pecking order of OSU, MSU and Michigan should sort itself out.

Michigan State started as the No. 3 team in the rankings but fell after an upset loss to Purdue. Michigan has risen slightly from No. 7.

MSU can really bolster its CFP case with a win Saturday vs. Ohio State. Michigan, meanwhile, plays Maryland at 3:30 p.m. in College Park.

U-M will get its chance at OSU on Nov. 27 at home.

