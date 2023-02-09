Michigan football star says the Wolverines are going to ‘win the national championship’

Michigan football made the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons. While the Wolverines didn’t make it past the first round in either year after losses to Georgia in 2021 and TCU in 2022, Michigan has still made a name for itself.

A big reason why the Wolverines have made it to the final four is largely due to their fantastic running game and Blake Corum.

This past season, Michigan had the fifth-ranked rushing attack in all of football averaging 238.9 yards per game on the ground. Corum, who was a Heisman contender, rushed for 1,463 yards and averaged 121.9 yards per game. He even missed the last three games of the season due to an injury.

Many people speculated Corum would leave for the NFL draft after accomplishing so much during his three years in Ann Arbor. But he announced on the Rich Eisen Show he would return to Michigan for his senior season.

On Wednesday night, during Michigan basketball’s win over Nebraska, Corum and a few other football players were in attendance. The soon-to-be senior running back told the Crisler Center crowd that Michigan would ‘win the national championship’.

Blake Corum on the mic here at Crisler “Man it feels good to be back!” “We’re gonna win the national championship and go down in history.” pic.twitter.com/VpjIBuzzut — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 9, 2023

While it may be a bold claim — for anyone to say their team will win the whole thing — it’s not out of reality. Again, Michigan has had two straight CFP appearances and the Wolverines return almost their entire offensive attack in 2023.

