Michigan football star goes No. 1 overall in latest NFL mock draft

We’re still ways away from not only the 2025 NFL draft, but we’re still a few months from the 2024 college football season kicking off. And while Michigan football doesn’t have the buzz it should as a team coming off of a national championship, individual players are certainly garnering some attention.

Our sister site, Draft Wire, put together a too-early two-round mock draft for 2025 and not only did it feature four Michigan players going in the first round, but they also had three going in the second.

There were a few surprises there, most notably that Draft Wire has Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson going at No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers. But they also had edge rusher Derrick Moore as a first-round pick, while safety Rod Moore (who will miss significant time in 2024 due to his ACL injury) and linebacker Jaishawn Barham climbed into the second round.

There was one negative. Though he was the first tight end selected in the mock draft, Colston Loveland was a late second-round pick — which almost assuredly will not be the case as he’s seen as a game-changing player at his position.

Here are all seven players and where they were selected by Draft Wire.

