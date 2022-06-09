Michigan football snubbed by 5-star QB C.J. Carr, who commits to Notre Dame

Michigan football let one get away.

Five-star quarterback and Saline native C.J. Carr officially committed Thursday to Notre Dame, picking the Fighting Irish over U-M, Michigan State, Georgia, LSU and Wisconsin. The class of 2024 prospect is the grandson of Lloyd Carr, who coached the Wolverines from 1995-2007 and won the 1997 national championship.

Lloyd Carr led Michigan to a 122-40 record and five Big Ten conference championships in his 22-year run as the program's head coach. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

At 6 feet 3 and 190 pounds, C.J. Carr is the No. 1 player in Michigan and the No. 5 best quarterback in 247 Sports' composite rankins. He threw for 2,696 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2021, leading the Hornets to a 9-1 record during his sophomore season. He was an honorable mention on the Free Press' All-State teams.

Carr's first year as Saline's starter ended with a 32-20 loss to Canton in the first round of the state playoffs.

Carr's younger brother, Chad, died at age 5 in 2015 due to Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, an aggressive brain cancer. Chad's story spawned the ChadTough foundation.

Lloyd Carr, far right, leads his grandsons Tommy and CJ Carr, daughter-in-law Tammi Carr, and son Jason Carr, far left, holding his son Chad Carr, onto the Michigan Stadium field for the pregame coin toss Sept. 12, 2015. Chad was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and died that November at age 5.

Michigan's 2024 signing class has yet to garner its first commitment. Its 2023 class of six commitments is ranked No. 31 in the country by 247 Sports. This includes two four-stars in linebacker Raylen Wilson and running back Cole Cabana, as well as four three-stars in wide receiver Semaj Morgan, defensive lineman Brooks Bahr, running back Benjamin Hall and kicker Adam Samaha.

Coach Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines ended the 2021 season with a 34-11 loss to eventual national title winner Georgia in the College Football Playoff. Michigan, which won the Big Ten title, concluded the year 12-2 and 8-1 in conference play.

