Michigan football snags commitment from highly touted Ann Arbor Huron kicker Adam Samaha

Michigan football has another reason to be thankful after receiving a verbal commitment from Ann Arbor Huron kicker Adam Samaha.

Samaha announced his pledge on social media Thursday evening.

Samaha is rated as one of the best kickers in the class of 2023. The website Kornblue Kicking, run by former Michigan specialist Brandon Kornblue and ranks kickers, punters and long snappers across the country, lists Samaha as the No. 1 kicker among underclassmen.

Samaha is the youngest player to receive a five-star rating in the 10-plus years Kornblue has run camps, according to his website.

The pledge from Samaha gives the Wolverines their first commitment for the class of 2023 ahead of an important recruiting weekend for coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff.

