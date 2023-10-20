Michigan football sign-stealing report said to be centered on Connor Stalions: Who is he?

A Michigan football staffer with a military background is a person of interest in the NCAA’s investigation into the Wolverines' alleged sign-stealing scheme, according to an ESPN report.

The report, published early Friday morning, said Connor Stalions, an off-field analyst with Michigan and a retired captain with the United States Marine Corps, is a person of interest in the investigation to determine whether the Wolverines scouted opponents in-person in violation of NCAA rules.

Who is Connor Stalions?

Stalions was hired by Michigan in May 2022 as an off-field analyst, according to his now-deleted LinkedIn. Investigators sought access to his computer during the investigation for evidence of sign-stealing, according to ESPN.

Among the skills Stalions wrote about on LinkedIn were "identifying the opponent's most likely course of action and most dangerous course of action" and "identifying and exploiting critical vulnerabilities and centers of gravity in the opponent scouting process," ESPN's article states.

Stalions attended the Naval Academy from 2013 to 2016 and assisted with the Midshipmen football team. He was stationed at a military base in California from 2015-22 and served as a voluntary assistant for Michigan. He flew back and forth across the country during football season with his own money to assist the defensive coaching staff, according to ESPN.

His LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts were deleted or deactivated overnight after the ESPN report was published.

Michigan football sign-stealing scheme

Michigan is under investigation for allegedly violating rules that outlaw teams to scout future opponents in-person during the season, first reported by Yahoo! Sports on Thursday afternoon. The Yahoo! report says two of Michigan‘s opponents this season said they became aware that Michigan knew their play signs.

The Big Ten confirmed the investigation in a statement and said Michigan’s future opponents were notified of possible illegal sign-stealing.

If the NCAA finds the allegations to be true, Michigan would have violated NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, which states: "Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited."

In-person scouting of future opponents was prohibited by the NCAA in 1994.

If there is evidence sign-stealing involved electronics, Michigan could be in violation of the NCAA football rulebook which says, "any attempt to record, either through audio or video means, any signals given by an opposing player, coach or other team personnel is prohibited."

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement the university will cooperate fully with the NCAA investigation.

Coach Jim Harbaugh, who served a three-game suspension this year imposed by the school and remains in the NCAA crosshairs for impermissible recruiting and coaching penalties during the COVID-19 dead period, denied the allegations of having an elaborate scouting system. He said neither he nor his coaching staff had knowledge of illegal sign-stealing.

"I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter," Harbaugh said. "I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."

If Michigan is found to be in violation, Harbaugh also could be punished, despite his denial in the alleged illegal activity, under NCAA Bylaw 11.1.2.1. It states a head coach is "presumed to have knowledge of what is occurring in his program and therefore, can be responsible for the actions of his staff and individuals associated with the program."

The report has no immediate impact on this weekend's in-state rivalry battle with Michigan State. The Big Ten notified MSU about the investigation but MSU has decided to play on.

"As we look forward to the football game this Saturday, we are chagrined by the news of the NCAA investigation and we echo the Big Ten Conference's commitment to integrity," MSU interim president Teresa K. Woodruff said. "The allegations are concerning, but will be handled through the NCAA's processes. MSU has no further comment on that matter."

