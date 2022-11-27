Michigan football shows why its national title contender, top dog in Ohio State rivalry
Free Press sports writers Tony Garcia and Rainer Sabin break down Michigan football's 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Free Press sports writers Tony Garcia and Rainer Sabin break down Michigan football's 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
The biggest game of the college football regular season takes place on Saturday.
Oregon's run-defense was abysmal. Nix's immobility was apparent. The Ducks got complacent. Our biggest takeaways from the game.
ESPN's "College GameDay" arrived on campus and fans got the math right before Ohio State played Michigan
Aggies go toe to toe with #5 LSU in first half, lead the Tigers 17-10
A lot more than bragging rights were on the line today in the Old Oaken Bucket. With its win over IU, Purdue clinched its first Big Ten West title.
What a freaking win! #GoBlue
WATCH: Demani Richardson scoop & score vs LSU
Offensive pass interference on USC quarterback Caleb Williams? Yep!
Beating Ohio State has its perks! #GoBlue
One person is dead after crashing in a head-on collision on I-94 on Thanksgiving Day. Police say the driver had left his home after a family argument in Roseville.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) After Michigan beat Ohio State with stunning ease for the second straight year, Wolverines defensive back Mike Mike Sainristil grabbed a huge maize and blue flag and rushed with teammates to the block ''O'' in the middle of the Ohio Stadium turf. Sainristil forcefully planted that flag in the 50-yard line, and then the Wolverines mugged for the cameras. Ohio State players leaving the field barely looked their way.
For the second year in a row, Michigan football defeated Ohio State to advance to the Big Ten championship game. So who will U-M play?
Michigan took down Ohio State and declared Ohio Stadium's turf its own
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud posted decent numbers the two times he played Michigan, but knows the bottom line is he's 0-2 vs. the Wolverines.
Myles Garrett sacked Tom Brady once in 2019, which the Browns' edge rusher thought would be his only chance. Turns out, he'll get another one Sunday.
A week after demolishing No. 5 Tennessee, South Carolina went on the road and shocked No. 8 Clemson.
Dan Lanning's coaching decisions were something left to be desired as Oregon goes down to the Beavers.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) With a potential first-round draft pick at quarterback and a group of elite skill players around him, the window seemed wide open for an Ohio State run to the national title. ''I don't know what's next right now, but that's life at Ohio State,'' coach Ryan Day said. Stroud sounded like a man who might be moving on if things don't break the Buckeyes way in the next two weeks.
John Bolton is latest ex-White House official to condemn former boss and says Republicans are ready for a ‘fresh face’
Who did Lee Corso pick for The Game? #GoBucks