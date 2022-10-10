Michigan football shows it can overcome major adversity while Michigan State sinks further

Michigan football and Michigan State football continue to head in opposite directions.

The Wolverines overcame daunting circumstances to beat Indiana, 31-10, and win for the 18th time in their last 20 games.

Hours later, the Spartans collapsed again in a 49-20 loss to Ohio State. It was MSU’s fourth consecutive defeat as Mel Tucker’s squad continued its descent toward irrelevance less than a year after it climbed into the top 10 of both polls.

Is there any hope left in East Lansing?

BIG TEN MISERY INDEX:Michigan State football still working on its reinvention

We examine below:

Michigan

Reason to be optimistic: This team can handle adversity.

A frightening scene unfolded at Memorial Stadium during the first quarter, when Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed, suffering a seizure on the sideline. Players, including junior Blake Corum and sophomore Donovan Edwards, were visibly shaken and had to be consoled as Hart was wheeled away.

“It's definitely one of those events in life that you sit back and you're in shock," quarterback J.J. McCarthy said.

But with the score tied, 7-7, the Wolverines had to quickly refocus. It was the ultimate test of the team’s mettle, and they passed it with flying colors. After Hart’s medical emergency, Michigan outscored the Hoosiers, 24-3, during the remaining 49 minutes of regulation.

The Wolverines showed they can weather the worst kind of adversity.

Jim Harbaugh said he had experienced that kind of situation before. But he and Michigan met the moment, willing their way to a convincing victory after a scary incident.

Indiana's Josh Henderson (26) evades Michigan's Michael Barrett (23) for a touchdown during the Indiana versus Michigan football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Reason to be concerned: Linebackers are struggling in pass defense.

In the first half, when Indiana’s offense was functioning at its highest level, the Hoosiers exploited Michigan’s greatest defensive weakness. By spreading their formations and rearranging their personnel, they were able to create favorable matchups against the Wolverines’ linebackers, a position group that has suffered the most this season in pass coverage.

Story continues

On several occasions, Indiana running backs Shaun Shivers, Jaylin Lucas and Josh Henderson were isolated against Michigan’s Michael Barrett and Junior Colson. The ball was then sent out to the flats, where Indiana gobbled up chunks at a time. The strategy proved effective until Michigan’s pass rush came alive and foiled Indiana’s strategy. Still, the early struggles highlighted an ongoing problem that became even more obvious when the final numbers were tallied. As a unit, the linebackers were targeted 13 times and surrendered 11 receptions for 87 yards and Indiana’s lone touchdown.

Michigan State

Reason to be optimistic: Jayden Reed is returning to form.

It won’t provide much solace to a fan base stricken by a season that has turned sour. But, hey, Jayden Reed looks like he is rounding into form. The receiver made four catches for 67 yards Saturday, including a nifty 18-yard touchdown reception when he twisted his body to catch a back-shoulder pass from Payton Thorne. Reed’s senior year began slowly after he had a freak accident in Week 2, when he cut his back on the corner of the visiting team’s bench. He then missed the following game and struggled to make an impact upon returning to action in a loss to Minnesota.

But in the last two weeks Reed has made 11 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns, reviving the strong connection he has with Thorne. Reed, who was given a mid-round NFL draft grade before the season, will need to continue his recent surge so he remains in a solid standing with pro scouts and executives. Right now, he appears to be back on track just as his team has gone off the rails.

Michigan State Spartans guard Matt Carrick (56) helps quarterback Payton Thorne (10) up after he was sacked during second half action against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Reason to be concerned: Confidence has plummeted.

The body language and facial expressions of Michigan State’s players were telling. So were Mel Tucker’s postgame reactions.

On four occasions, Tucker said he would have to watch the film or tape, when he was asked to explain different aspects of the Spartans’ latest demoralizing defeat. Tucker’s refrain revealed that the coach doesn’t have answers. Neither do the players, whose confidence is clearly waning.

“Frustrated,” Thorne said. “Upset with the way things are going. I hate losing a lot…It’s tough. There is a lot of question marks right now.”

With games against Wisconsin, Michigan, a much-improved Illinois squad and Penn State remaining, it’s uncertain how much worse it will get for MSU. The same issues — a deficient offensive line and a ragtag secondary — continue to plague the Spartans. And the mood along Shaw Lane has darkened.

“For the most part,” defensive end Jacoby Windmon said, “it’s very frustrating.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football shows it can overcome major adversity while Michigan State sinks further