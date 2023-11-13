Michigan football shows its greatest quality may be ability to adjust

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia looks back at Michigan football's 24-15 win over Penn State and what's ahead for the Wolverines in their final road game at Maryland in College Park on Saturday:

Three things we learned

STOCK WATCH: Blake Corum to be missed, Donovan Edwards finally gets free

Michigan can still run the ball: U-M was No. 37 in the nation on a per touch basis (4.56 yards per carry) and Penn State's defense (1.9 yards per carry against) was tops in the country. Still, the Wolverines flipped the script in State College, which started with Blake Corum, who ran 26 times for 145 yards and two scores. After going nearly one month without a 20-yard run, Corum had a 44-yard run in the first half and a 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He had most of his success running behind the left side of the line; his 15 combined carries around the left end and off the left tackle went for 111 yards, both scores and four of his six first downs. Meanwhile, Donovan Edwards didn’t have a single 15-yard rush this season, and he ripped off two 22-yard scampers, the second of which went for a touchdown. That rush was No. 1 in a series of 32 consecutive run calls to end the game. As a team, U-M ran 44 times for 241 yards (5.5 yards per carry) while Edwards finished with 10 carries for 52 yards and a season-best six forced missed tackles.

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium on November 11, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania.

MITCH ALBOM: Michigan outruns Penn State, and unfair Big Ten suspension

Adapt on the fly: First, there’s the situation before the game, when coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten on Friday — as he and the team were mid-flight to Penn State. Though U-M immediately appealed in a Washtenaw County Circuit Court, he was not granted inductive relief and Sherrone Moore was officially tabbed as acting head coach 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Then, Michigan had to play its first game against a top-10 opponent this season. The Wolverines trailed at the end of the first quarter and for the first time this season, had to switch their game plan. Penn State mounted a 3-0 lead early as Michigan appeared poised to try a balanced rushing and passing attack — five drop backs and seven rushes through 15 minutes. That netted just one first down, so from there, the Wolverines decided they could win the game on the ground. That’s exactly what they did, exclusively running the ball for the final 37 minutes and 41 seconds of the game.

Ohio State on the clock: Michigan players and coaches will all say the right things this week: Maryland is a talented team, the group is taking things one week at a time and it would be a disservice to get distracted at this juncture. But Maryland doesn't have what it takes to beat U-M. Even if the Terps did, other than the heartbreak of a loss, it wouldn't matter. The win over Penn State guaranteed that the winner of U-M and OSU's matchup — for the third consecutive season — will determine the Big Ten East champion.

[ MUST LISTEN: Make "Hail Yes!" your go-to Michigan Wolverines podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify) ]

Next up: Terrapins

REPORT CARD: Coaching earns top mark possible in memorable win at Penn State

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten).

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; SECU Stadium, College Park, Md.

TV/radio: Fox; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 21½.

Know the foe

Maryland entered league play undefeated and with momentum and as a dark horse to finally knock off one of the "big three" in the Big Ten East, but when the months got colder, ultimately fizzled. Sound familiar? The Terrapins enter Saturday on a much higher note, after snapping a four-game losing streak when Jack Hawes knocked in a field goal as time expired for a 13-10 win over Nebraska.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa makes a pass to running back Roman Hemby during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Maryland's offense, now designed by former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, still looks similar to recent years. Led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Terps rank No. 50 in scoring (27.9 points per game) and No. 57 in yards (390.7 per game). Even though they are No. 31 in third-down conversions (43.7%), the Terps have struggled to score in the red zone, No. 84 in the country (81.04% scoring). The defense is almost a mirror image. Brian Williams' unit ranks No. 31 in opponent yards (4.9 per play) and No. 49 in scoring (24.2 points per game), and though Maryland is No. 27 in getting off the field on third down (33.91% conversion rate allowed), the unit isn't as successful in the red zone, (86.11% scoring rate) ranked No. 81 in the country.

Contact Tony Garcia: apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him at @realtonygarcia.

Want more updates on this story? Download our app for the latest news, alerts, eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football shows its greatest quality may be ability to adjust