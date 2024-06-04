Michigan football set to receive visit from elite 2026 OL from IMG Academy

Michigan football is looking to make big moves with several top prospects who play at high school powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Center Kaden Strayhorn and linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng will be visiting Ann Arbor in the forthcoming weeks, but as 2025 prospects, they’re on the clock and taking official visits.

Such can’t be said for IMG Academy four-star interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay, who is a 2026 recruiting class prospect. Rated the No. 239 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, Kolojay is already 6-foot-5.5 and 300 pounds as an incoming high school junior and has a reported 28 offers.

But he’ll get an early look at Michigan football on Wednesday as he shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he’ll be visiting unofficially.

Kolojay has reported offers from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin.

Hailing originally from Littleton, Colorado, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Michigan paired him up with current offensive lineman Andrew Gentry, who is from the same hometown.

