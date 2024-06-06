Michigan football set for more big-name official visitors on June 7

Michigan football has already held one official visit weekend in the warm weather months, now its set for the encore.

The Wolverines hosted two five-stars and three four-stars last week with Derek Meadows, Douglas Utu, DJ Sanders, Kainoa Winston, and Marco Jones all making it to campus. And the slate of visits for June 7 promises to also be impactful for the maize and blue.

WolverinesWire has confirmed that Michigan will host four official visitors and one unofficial. Here is who’s coming:

Official visitors

Elkhart (Ind.) four-star EDGE Mariyon Dye (No. 171 per 247Sports Composite)

Palatine (Ill.) four-star DL Jaylen Williams (No. 153 per 247Sports; Four 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions (100%) for Michigan)

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star RB Jordon Davison (No. 96 per 247Sports Composite; Two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions (100%) for Ohio State)

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star IOL Seuseu ‘SJ’ Alofaituli (No. 55 per 247Sports; Two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions (100%) for Miami)

Unofficial visitors

Alpharetta (Ga.) four-star EDGE Julius Holly (No. 236 per On3)

Michigan did have one midweek official with Chattanooga-based running back Shekai Mills-Knight coming to Ann Arbor on June 4.

As for those who will be making it to campus this week, there are two names that Michigan did some significant work to get into town. Mariyon Dye had appeared to be heading elsewhere but canceled his Georgia visit (per The Wolverine and On3) to come to Ann Arbor. Jaylen Williams has long been seen as a Michigan lean and has had predictions for him to become a Wolverine since the winter, but things appeared to have fallen off until recently.

Additionally, Jordon Davison is strongly considering Oregon and Ohio State but has a solid relationship with running backs coach Tony Alford. With OSU having gotten a commitment this week from Bo Jackson, Michigan could make a push to get higher up in the running.

Stay tuned to WolverinesWire for more as Michigan gears up in recruiting.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire