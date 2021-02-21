Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football will have a dedicated quarterback coach, after all.

A source confirmed to the Free Press on Sunday that Baltimore Ravens assistant Matt Weiss will serve in that role.

Weiss will replace fill the void on staff created by former linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, who left for Tennessee a few days ago. Weiss spent 12 seasons on the Ravens' staff, where Harbaugh's brother, John, is the head coach.

RAINER: In Year 7 of Jim Harbaugh's tenure, Michigan is officially rebuilding

ANALYSIS: Joe Milton's exit could force Jim Harbaugh to do what he hasn't yet

Since 2019, he has been in charge of the team's the running backs. But in the past he has worked with quarterbacks and wide receivers in an on-field support role.

Weiss came to Baltimore from Stanford, where he served under Harbaugh as a graduate assistant from 2005 to 2008.

[ Want more Wolverines news and analysis? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]

Weiss is the sixth assistant coach Michigan has hired this offseason. Harbaugh plucked defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald from his brother's staff last month. He also brought in Maurice Linguist as a co-coordinator and cornerbacks coach while adding George Helow as safeties coach, Mike Hart as running backs coach and Ron Bellamy as receivers coach.

In the revamped organization, some roles were also shifted and Harbaugh initially assigned himself to coach the quarterbacks. But that now has changed with Weiss about to join the fold.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the move.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football set to add Baltimore Ravens' Matt Weiss as QB coach