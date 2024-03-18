Michigan football senior WR enters transfer portal on first day of spring practice

The Michigan football program kicked off spring practice on Monday and already there's a departure.

Eamonn Dennis, a senior wide receiver who mostly played special teams, posted on social media that he has entered the transfer portal. The 5-foot-10, 188-pound wide receiver from Worcester, Massachusetts, shared in his post that he graduated early after 3½ years of school and that he has two years of eligibility remaining.

He did not catch a pass in his U-M career.

THANK YOU MICHIGAN 💙 pic.twitter.com/k3RiywecXi — Eamonn Dennis 🖤 (@E_Dennis5) March 18, 2024

KEEP AN EYE OUT: Top 5 non-QB related story lines as Michigan football starts spring camp

"The opportunity to play in front of millions of people has always been a cherished dream, one that Michigan made happen," his post read in part. "I want to extend my appreciation to Coach Harbaugh, Coach Moore, Coach Herb and the entire coaching staff for their unwavering support and mentorship. To my teammates, who have become brothers, thank you fort he lifelong memories. Being a Michigan man has taught me lessons that will resonate throughout my lifetime.

"After sincere reflection and heartfelt discussions with my family, I've made the decision to explore new opportunities and enter the transfer portal...GO BLUE!"

Michigan wide receiver Eamonn Dennis catches during an NCAA college football practice Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Michigan is scheduled to play against Alabama on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl, a semifinal in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Dennis finished the 2021 season as an Academic All-Big Ten honoree and shared the team's most improved special teams player award in 2022 — he was the unit's player of the week both against Colorado State and Ohio State — as he played in 29 games across parts of three seasons. That included a career-high 14 games played this season; he assisted on one tackle this year which came in the national championship against Washington.

Dennis, a three-star prospect out of high school, was the all-time leader in kick returns for a touchdown in Central Massachusetts history.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Eamonn Dennis enters NCAA transfer portal