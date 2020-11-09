Michigan football seeks answers across the board as it limps into Wisconsin game

Free Press sports writer Orion Sang reveals what he learned in Michigan football's 38-21 loss to Indiana, and looks ahead to the Wolverines' next game at Wisconsin:

3 things we learned

Rebuilding year: The problems that doomed Michigan against Michigan State resurfaced in Saturday's loss at Indiana, and there evidence is growing that this team is just not very good. Three games into the season, the Wolverines are out of the Big Ten championship race, and while the offense has showed signs of potential, there's no indication this defense can turn things around. Add in all the injuries to key contributors (such as the team's top two defensive ends and two starting offensive tackles), and Michigan is in danger of finishing below .500 for the first time in Jim Harbaugh's tenure.

Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet is tackled by Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen during the second half of U-M's 38-21 loss Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. More

REBUILD STARTS NOW: Why it's time for Wolverines to look toward 2021

MORE LOSSES TO COME?: Wolverines look like they're in for a long, painful season

DEFENSIVE WOES: Michigan seeks answers after being torched by Indiana

Secondary still a concern: The Wolverines allowed well over 200 yards passing in the first half alone, and receiver Ty Fryfogle had seven catches for 142 yards for the game. The Wolverines also continued the trend of committing pass interference penalties at the most inopportune moments. Cornerback Vincent Gray struggled especially, and while Harbaugh re-affirmed his confidence in Gray, who is considered the team's No. 1 cornerback, one wonders what it'll take for the Wolverines to try some new faces out at cornerback.

Milton a mixed bag: Quarterback Joe Milton made some great throws against Indiana. He hit a 37-yard post to Cornelius Johnson for Michigan's first touchdown; later, he threw a perfectly placed ball to Ronnie Bell in the end zone for another touchdown. Milton also made plays with his feet and found Bell downfield on a 52-yard completion. That was the good part. The bad part: Milton threw two interceptions, the first of which ended any hopes of a comeback. He also missed an easy touchdown to Bell, overthrowing him after a blown coverage from the Indiana defense, and overshot A.J. Henning on a post route. There are plays in which Milton looks like a top-tier quarterback — and others when he stares down a receiver and forces a throw. The high level of variance is to be expected from a first-year starter, and Michigan will have to hope Milton can improve throughout the year.

Next up

Matchup: Michigan (1-2) vs. No. 14 Wisconsin (1-0)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV/radio: ABC; WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: TBA

Know the foe: Wisconsin

Wisconsin has not played since its Week 1 win over Illinois because of a COVID-19 outbreak, and this week's game at Michigan could still be up in the air. Wisconsin's active cases were down to 14, as of Saturday, including nine student-athletes and five staff members. There were 27 positive cases on Tuesday — the high-water mark for the outbreak. Still, the Badgers began limited on-field conditioning Friday, the program said in a statement Saturday, with players broken up into multiple groups and staff members and players wearing masks and remaining physically distanced. Clarity on the status of Saturday's game could come Monday.

3 things to watch

Who will play quarterback for Wisconsin?: It has been a tough year for Badger quarterbacks. Starter Jack Coan hurt his foot Oct. 3 and underwent surgery. Graham Mertz stepped in for Coan and completed 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in his debut, then tested positive for COVID-19 along with his backup, Chase Wolf, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. If the Badgers had been able to play against Nebraska, their starter likely would've been fourth-stringer Danny Vanden Boom. Mertz and Wolf had to sit out 21 days based on the Big Ten's protocol but will be eligible to return against Michigan. The bigger question is whether they'll be ready after all that time off.

Story continues