Michigan football secures commitment from LB in SEC country

Michigan football recruiting is heating up in a big way as it finishes up the slate of 2025 official visit weekends during the offseason.

Of those who made it to town for ‘Victors Weekend’ is 2025 Stockbridge (Ga.) linebacker Chase Taylor. Taylor’s recruitment has been somewhat close to the vest but he appeared to be between Michigan, South Carolina, in-state Georgia Tech, and USC.

Highly prioritized by linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary and the coaching staff, Taylor is rated a three-star but has an offer sheet more befitting of a four-star. And upon visiting Ann Arbor on June 21, he shut down his recruitment, committing to the Wolverines.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 LB Chase Taylor has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’3 220 LB from Stockbridge, GA chose the Wolverines over USC and Georgia Tech “God’s Plan, I’m home! Go Blue!”https://t.co/AzKIItzu0x pic.twitter.com/Xgf6ZraRCP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 24, 2024

Here is how Taylor is ranked according to the recruiting services:

Stars Ovr Pos State 247Sports Composite 3 580 61 63 On3 Industry Ranking 3 601 69 64 247Sports 3 – 105 114 On3 3 – 56 71 Rivals 3 – – – ESPN 3 – 16 56

Taylor is Michigan’s first linebacker commit in the 2025 class. The Wolverines are in desperate need at the position after losing Junior Colson and Mike Barrett to the draft and Hayden Moore, Semaj Bridgeman, and Jeremiah Beasley via the transfer portal.

He also had offers from Tennessee, Florida State, LSU, North Carolina, Clemson, Kentucky, and others.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire