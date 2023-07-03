Michigan football secures commitment from 2024 4-star EDGE

Michigan football is in need of a win.

Of course, we’re still two months away from the 2023 college football season, but while the Wolverines were on a torrid start to the 2024 recruiting class, the past weekend saw the maize and blue lose out on multiple prospects they were in the running for. From OT Michael Uini to DT Deyvid Palepale to CB Terhyon Nichols to S Jordon Johnson-Rubell to CB Jameer Grimsley to the shocking loss of DT Justin Scott to Ohio State, Michigan was considered to be in good standing with at four of the aforementioned recruits.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The good news came on Monday. 2024 Deerfield Beach (Fla.) four-star edge rusher Elias Rudolph currently plays at Denard Robinson’s former high school but hails originally from Cincinnati. He was considered an Ohio State lean until he visited Ann Arbor, when he all but instantly eliminated the Buckeyes. He was choosing between Michigan, Miami, and Pitt, and he chose to be a Wolverine.

He made the announcement live at Taft High School in Cincinnati.

Rudolph is listed as the No. 291 player in the country per the 247Sports Composite, with his highest ranking coming on Rivals at No. 219 overall. He’s 6-foot-4, 205 pounds as of current and also had offers from the likes of Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, among others.

He’s the 25th pledge in the 2024 class for the Wolverines and the third EDGE with Devon Baxter and Dominic Nichols already pledged.

Advertisement

More!

Michigan football installs new privacy screens around practice field LOOK: Update on new scoreboards at Michigan Stadium Michigan football misses out on major 2024 target to Ohio State

An offer for Wolverines fans

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire