Michigan football secures 2022 running back in latest commitment

With the big official visit weekend underway, Michigan football got some good news on Saturday.

On campus currently is 2022 Columbia (SC) Hammond School three-star running back CJ Stokes, who is rated the No. 704 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. At 5-foot-11, 190-pounds, Stokes has offers from Penn State, South Carolina and Mizzou, among others, but he’s spurning the school in the city he’s from apparently, even though the Gamecocks have extended an offer.

Stokes posted on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that, while on his official visit, he’s committing to Michigan football. He’s the eighth commitment in the 2022 class for the Wolverines.

Watch his highlights below:

List