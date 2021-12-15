Michigan football seals the deal with elite DL formerly committed to Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s loss is Michigan’s gain, it appears.

While there was some consternation about the Wolverines getting around some red tape thanks to former Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy head coach Biff Poggi now being on the support staff, it appears that the NCAA has coalesced the maize and blue. It’s been a rule that a player cannot commit to a school where his head coach in high school has been hired by a college in an off-field role like Poggi at Michigan. But defensive end Derrick Moore, who was previously committed to Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma fell in love with Michigan and Ann Arbor on a recent visit, and had to find a way to make it work.

He announced on Wednesday that he is pledged to become a Wolverine and will sign with Michigan football on early signing day.

Moore made his pledge official on Instagram Live.

Rated by ESPN as the No. 23 player in the country, regardless of position, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound lineman has offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, USC, and more. 247Sports’ Brian Dohn sees him as being comparable to Minnesota Vikings lineman Danielle Hunter:

Excellent frame with length. Carries 260 pounds like it is 240. Agile and athletic. Can bulk up and play 3-technique or stay at current size and play strong side defensive end. Shows excellent body control. Sinks hips and redistributes weight quickly. Fires off low and has twitch in getting up field. Wins leverage battle. Very good shoulder dip to gain edge. Has ability to redirect along line of scrimmage. Chases plays down. Bends well and has flexibility throughout frame. Possesses closing speed. Is able to corral ball carriers in space. At his best when using speed. Shows an ability to anchor at point of attack, disengage and locate ball carrier. Composed and sure tackler. Has to continue to add strength throughout frame. Relies heavily on speed. Has to continue to develop moves to keep linemen off balance and be less predictable play to play. Multi-year starter at high-level program.

With that skill set, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Moore as a potential year one candidate to make an instant impact once he gets some refinement.