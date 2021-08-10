Michigan Football Schedule Ranking: Easiest Games To Hardest

Michigan football schedule: ranking the games from the easiest to the hardest in the 2021 college football season.

Michigan Football Schedule Ranking

12. Northern Illinois, Sept. 18

It comes one week after dealing with Washington and should be the warm-up for the Big Ten opener against Rutgers.

11. Western Michigan, Sept. 4

The Broncos are dangerous, but the season-opener – and the first of two games against MAC teams – has to be a must-win … or else.

10. Rutgers, Sept. 25

The Wolverines kickoff Big Ten play at the Big House in a rematch of last season’s triple-overtime thriller.

9. Nebraska, Oct. 9

Only the fifth conference match-up between the two bluebloods, it’s the first meeting in Lincoln since 2012.

8. Maryland, Nov. 20

Nebraska should be the tougher game, but this is a potential trap game on the road a week before dealing with Ohio State.

7. Washington, Sept. 11

The marquee match-up of the Michigan non-conference schedule, it’s a moment to make a big national statement against a Washington squad good enough to contend for a Pac-12 title.

6. at Michigan State, Oct. 30

Ohio State might be the bigger national rival for Michigan, but this is every bit as nasty. It’s an absolute must-win for Jim Harbaugh after losing to the Spartans last year.

5. Northwestern, October 23

Michigan’s six-game win streak in the series will be tested by defending Big Ten East champs.

4. Indiana, Nov. 6

It’s part of the November gauntlet that also includes Penn State and Ohio State. It’s a brutal sandwich between road trips to Michigan State and after to Happy Valley.

3. at Penn State, Nov. 13

Call this an elimination game in the Big Ten East race – assuming both are still alive for it come mid-November. At the very least, this has to be for second place in the division.

2. at Wisconsin, Oct. 2

The Badgers have had Michigan’s number over the last few seasons – the jet-sweep worked over and over and over again last year in Ann Arbor. Washington is one early measuring stick, and this is the other before a rough finishing kick.

1. Ohio State, Nov. 27

In case you haven’t heard, Michigan has had problems against Ohio State in the Jim Harbaugh era. It’s a home game, but that hasn’t mattered much for the Wolverines lately in the series.

