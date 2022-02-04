Michigan Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Michigan football schedule 2022: Who does Michigan miss on the Big Ten schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Michigan Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 Colorado State

Sept 10 Hawaii

Sept 17 UConn

Sept 24 Maryland

Oct 1 at Iowa

Oct 8 at Indiana

Oct 15 Penn State

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Michigan State

Nov 5 at Rutgers

Nov 12 Nebraska

Nov 19 Illinois

Nov 26 at Ohio State

Michigan Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Wolverines miss from the Big Ten West Division?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, going to Iowa is never easy for anyone in the midst of the season, and yeah, yeah, yeah, Nebraska should be better – it gave the Wolverines a fight last year – and Illinois should be a tough out, but missing Purdue, Minnesota, and Wisconsin is big break. They also miss Northwestern from the West.

The Ohio State game is in Columbus, but in division play, Michigan State has to come down the road and Penn State is a home game. Both are sandwiched around a well-time late October week off.

Michigan Football Schedule What To Know: If it seems like Michigan is never on the road, there’s a reason

It’s not.

The first four games of the year are in Ann Arbor, giving everyone time to get back up to speed before a two game road stretch at Iowa and Indiana.

The only other road game before the regular season finale against Ohio State is at Rutgers. That’s coming off the Penn State and Michigan State game, but … it’s Rutgers.

That means Michigan has just one road game from October 8th through November 26th.

Michigan Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

While other Big Ten teams have to gear up for Notre Dame (Ohio State), Oklahoma (Nebraska), Virginia (Illinois), Washington State (Wisconsin), Washington (Michigan State), Auburn (Penn State), and Colorado (Minnesota) in non-conference play, Michigan gets … Colorado State, Hawaii, and UConn.

The general fair rule of thumb is that every Power Five team should play at least one other Power Five non-conference team – this isn’t right, but it’ll certainly be a huge help.

As long as the Wolverines can take care of home against Penn State and Michigan State, anything less than 10-1 before going to Ohio State won’t be okay.

