Michigan football schedule 2021: Game time, TV channel info and more
When does Michigan football play?
We have Michigan Wolverines' 2021 schedule with dates, game time, TV channel info and scores.
The Wolverines' full schedule:
DATE OPPONENT TIME/TV/RESULT
Sept. 4: vs. Western Michigan W, 47-14
Sept. 11: vs. Washington 8 p.m., ABC
Sept. 18: vs. Northern Illinois Noon, BTN
Sept. 25: vs. Rutgers 3:30 p.m., TBA
Oct. 2: at Wisconsin TBA
Oct. 9: at Nebraska TBA
Oct. 23: vs. Northwestern TBA
Oct. 30: at Michigan TBA
Nov. 6: vs. Indiana TBA
Nov. 13: at Penn State TBA
Nov. 20: at Maryland TBA
Nov. 27: vs. Ohio State Noon, Fox
