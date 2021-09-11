Michigan football schedule 2021: Game time, TV channel info and more

Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
When does Michigan football play?

We have Michigan Wolverines' 2021 schedule with dates, game time, TV channel info and scores.

The Wolverines' full schedule:

DATE OPPONENT TIME/TV/RESULT

Sept. 4: vs. Western Michigan W, 47-14

Sept. 11: vs. Washington 8 p.m., ABC

Sept. 18: vs. Northern Illinois Noon, BTN

Sept. 25: vs. Rutgers 3:30 p.m., TBA

Oct. 2: at Wisconsin TBA

Oct. 9: at Nebraska TBA

Oct. 23: vs. Northwestern TBA

Oct. 30: at Michigan TBA

Nov. 6: vs. Indiana TBA

Nov. 13: at Penn State TBA

Nov. 20: at Maryland TBA

Nov. 27: vs. Ohio State Noon, Fox

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football schedule 2021: Game time, TV channel

