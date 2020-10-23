Michigan football schedule 2020: Game time, channel and more

When does Michigan play, you ask?
You've come to the right place. We have Michigan football's 2020 schedule with dates, game time, game channel and more — and here's a link to the entire Big Ten football schedule this season.
Here is the Wolverines' full schedule:
DATE OPPONENT TIME/TV/RESULT
Oct. 24: at Minnesota 7:30 p.m., ABC
Oct. 31: vs. Michigan State Noon, Fox
Nov. 7: at Indiana
Nov. 14: vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 21: at Rutgers
Nov. 28: vs. Penn State
Dec. 5: vs. Maryland
Dec. 12: at Ohio State 12 p.m., Fox
Dec. 19: TBA, Big Ten Champions Week — East vs. West
