Michigan football says goodbye to Jim Harbaugh with emotional video

Jim Harbaugh may have been a polarizing figure in college football, but he was Michigan football’s polarizing figure.

Beloved by fans of the maize and blue and his players, Harbaugh is one of a kind, and it was something of a dream of the Wolverines to bring home a favored son to coach his alma mater. The dream became a reality in Dec. 2014 and it reached the pinnacle on Jan. 8, 2024 when Michigan won the national championship against Washington.

While it may be bittersweet to see a coach who will forever be a legend in Ann Arbor, from his quarterbacking days wearing a winged helmet to his nine-year head coaching tenure, depart the program, the time has come to say goodbye to coach Harbaugh now that he’s taken the job with the LA Chargers.

And that’s precisely what the official Michigan football X (formerly Twitter) account has done, sharing an emotional video featuring some of the highlights of Harbaugh’s tenure.

Watch below:

Thank you Coach Harbaugh and forever Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/j4pPRJFK7B — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 25, 2024

