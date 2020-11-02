Michigan football safeties coach Bob Shoop not coaching team on the field

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press

Michigan football safeties coach Bob Shoop "is not working with the team in an on-field coaching capacity at this time," the program announced Monday morning.

Shoop remains on staff. 

"He is performing team-related duties remotely," Michigan spokesperson Dave Ablauf said. "In consideration of his privacy interests, we will have no further comment."

Aashon Larkins, a defensive and special teams analyst, is currently working with the safeties. 

Shoop, 54, the former defensive coordinator at Mississippi State, Tennessee and Penn State, signed a two-year contract with Michigan this offseason, according to records obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request. 

Shoop was scheduled to make $450,000 in the first year of his deal and $550,000 in the second year.

He would owe Michigan a buyout if he left for another job before the contract expires, at a rate of 100% of his annual base salary. 

Shoop (and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary) was hired after former assistant coaches Anthony Campanile and Chris Partridge left in the offseason.

