Michigan football running back CJ Stokes enters transfer portal

Michigan running back CJ Stokes (23) leaves the field prior to the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium, Dec. 31.

The first Michigan football player of the cycle has hit the transfer portal — running back CJ Stokes.

Stokes took to social media Monday morning to announce he has entered his name to the portal and will explore future options; he ran four times for 8 yards in two games in 2023. Stokes could have 3 years of eligibility remaining should he seek a redshirt for this year.

"I'd like to not only thank Coach Harbaugh and Coach Hart, but the whole athletic and academic staff for making by 2 years in Ann Arbor enjoyable," Stokes' post read. "I was awarded the opportunity of a lifetime to attend the great university and I am forever grateful.

"With that being said, I'd like to announce I'll be entering the transfer portal."

Stokes climbed the ranks quickly and became the No. 3 back for much of his true freshman 2022 season, when he ran 55 times for 273 yards (5 yards per attempt). He scored a touchdown against Hawaii. His arrow was trending up when starter Blake Corum went down at the half against Illinois. Stokes took over as the primary ball-carrier and ran a career-high 11 times for 36 yards.

He ran for 68 yards the week prior against Nebraska.

Stokes, 5 feet 10 and 205 pounds, was never able to get going this season. A Columbia, South Carolina native, Stokes ran twice for six yards in the opener vs. East Carolina, and carried the ball twice for two yards against UNLV, but did not see the field after that.

It was a crowded backfield that not only included Corum — who set U-M's single-season touchdown record — as the feature back and Donovan Edwards as the pass catching threat, but the newly anointed short-yardage back in converted linebacker Kalel Mullings.

That didn't appear to leave much of a role for Stokes and it certainly didn't help matters he was ruled out in the Big Ten availability report for undisclosed reasons from Weeks 3-11. He did not appear on the report in either of the final two regular season games or the Big Ten championship game, but never saw action.

There will certainly be more opportunity for a new running back next year with Corum having already announced he's going to the NFL and the same decision by Edwards appearing only a formality, but Stokes is ready to see what else is out there.

While that will leave opportunity for this year's freshmen tandem of Benjamin Hall and Cole Cabana, and Leon Franklin and Tavierre Dunlap, don't be surprised to see the Wolverines acquire a runner in the same way they appear to have just lost one.

FBS players have from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, 2024 to enter their name in the portal during the NCAA’s fall window.

