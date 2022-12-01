Michigan football running back Blake Corum reportedly to have knee surgery, out for season

Michigan football starting running back Blake Corum needs knee surgery and is out for the season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Corum, who was named to the first team All-Big Ten on Wednesday and selected as a finalist for the Doak Walker Award (given annually to the best college running back in the nation), suffered a left knee injury when he was tackled along the sideline late in the first half of Michigan's home finale against Illinois.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) is hugged by co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore during warmups before the game Nov. 26, 2022 against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The running back tried to return to the game in the second half and carried the ball twice, before returning to the sideline for the remainder of the game. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Corum was in the training room "all week" getting ready for Ohio State and the junior running back dressed for the contest.

He ran the ball twice on the first series against the Buckeyes for 6 yards, before he was pulled from the game and did not return. According to Rapoport, Corum is scheduled to have surgery.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) takes the field with teammates Nov. 26, 2022 before the game vs. Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The junior tailback was in the midst of one of the best seasons for a running back in Michigan program history. Corum ran 247 times for 1,463 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 80 yards and a score.

Except for last Saturday at Ohio State, Corum scored a touchdown in every game this season and had more than 100 rushing yards in the other eight Big Ten games.

Michigan's Donovan Edwards figures to start at running back now, with freshman C.J. Stokes likely to back him up. Edwards comes off the best day in Columbus, when he set new high marks in carries (22) and rushing yards (216) while scoring twice in the fourth quarter.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates the Wolverines' 45-23 win over Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 26, 2022.

Edwards has 92 carries for 687 yards (7.5 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. He's also a dynamic weapon in the passing game, with 16 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan will play Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday in Indianapolis.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Blake Corum (knee surgery) out for rest of season