Michigan football roundtable: Can Donovan Edwards get going in Wolverines' final tune-up

After crushing East Carolina and UNLV in their first two games, Michigan football is nearing both the end of its non-conference schedule and the school-imposed suspension of its coach, Jim Harbaugh. Without Harbaugh on the sidelines, the Wolverines have defied expectations by relying on a vibrant passing attack led by J.J. McCarthy instead of the prolific ground attack that helped propel them to 25 wins in 28 games and each of the last two Big Ten titles. Free Press sports writers Tony Garcia and Rainer Sabin, co-hosts of the podcast “Hail Yes,” examine what has stood out to them as Michigan prepares to face Bowling Green on Saturday.

Sabin: It’s been interesting to see how Michigan has taken a different approach through these first two games. McCarthy has been the catalyst for the offense, completing 87.3% of his 55 attempts. In fact, his total passing yardage has almost doubled Michigan’s rushing output through the first two games. That seems to be a reflection of McCarthy’s growing influence over the offense and Harbaugh’s increased faith in him. This week, Harbaugh compared McCarthy to Andrew Luck, the former No. 1 overall pick he once coached at Stanford. That’s high praise. But it’s also nothing new. Harbaugh has been crowing about McCarthy’s ability and potential throughout the offseason, invoking the names of NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen when talking about a quarterback he describes as a “once-in-a-generation” player.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs for a first down against UNLV defensive back Jerrae Williams (1) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Garcia: That faith in McCarthy is the primary reason Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore have emphasized the importance of balance on offense since the offseason. Following Michigan’s Week 2 win, when Jay Harbaugh filled in as interim head coach, he said Michigan’s quarterback hasn’t surprised him, because it’s what he saw throughout the entirety of fall camp. Pretty impressive considering he has nearly as many touchdowns (five) as incompletions (seven) through two games. Coming into the season it was also important that McCarthy find a go-to guy in the receiver room and all signs would indicate that man is Roman Wilson. Wilson, who has 10 catches for 169 yards, is tied for second among all players in the nation with five receiving touchdowns. While he hasn’t found the endzone, Cornelius Johnson has been almost every bit as productive, with 10 grabs for 153 yards. Where the Wolverines are still searching for production, as surprising as it may be, is on the ground. Blake Corum has been solid if not spectacular – 25 carries for 153 yards and four touchdowns – but Donovan Edwards’ lack of production, just 105 total yards on 18 carries and nine receptions (3.9 yards per touch) has been a concern.

Sabin: Edwards’ struggles have been surprising, to say the least. Entering the opener, he was hyping himself up by saying he had the potential to accomplish as much as Barry Sanders and Walter Payton, two of the most legendary running backs to ever play. He also said he would redefine his position at the next level and one day revolutionize the game. But Edwards hasn’t even been good enough to pose a threat in the here and now. He has averaged 2.6 yards per carry against a pair of Group of Five teams and was largely responsible for a drive stalling in the second quarter against UNLV on Saturday. There is certainly time for him to turn it around and whether he does could depend on the offensive line winning at the point of the attack at a higher frequency. So far, this blocking unit has been more proficient at pass protection. McCarthy has been pressured on only 11 of his 56 dropbacks. The coaching staff has noted that McCarthy’s pocket has hardly been dented, which has been an encouraging development considering how the balance of this offense has shifted. But Harbaugh also acknowledged that the running game hasn’t been as strong, which has a lot to do with a line that hasn’t opened holes consistently.

"The thing I’m looking at is the inefficient plays," Harbaugh said.

The Wolverines rank 54th in the country on rushes of 10 or more yards. That is pretty shocking, considering the quality of competition they have faced thus far.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates a touchdown against UNLV with quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Garcia: Certainly, nobody expected U-M to be ranked No. 73 in the nation in total rushing (150.5 yards per game) through two weeks of the season, which makes Week 3 an important opportunity to get the ground game going before Big Ten play begins the following week. On the flip side, it doesn’t matter if it’s been against the run or against the pass, Michigan’s defense has dominated two seriously overmatched offenses. Sixth-year linebacker and captain Michael Barrett said Michigan’s ‘Tetris’ defense is putting the pieces all together to become a complete unit. Thus far, perhaps nobody has wowed more on that side of the ball than Harbaugh’s ‘gifts from the football Gods,’ Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. They have graded out as Michigan’s two best defenders through two weeks per Pro Football Focus, which has helped a young secondary that’s been without Rod Moore in both of the first two games and without Makari Paige and Will Johnson in one apiece. The Wolverines didn’t get home to the quarterback in Week 1 but did five times in Week 2 vs. UNLV and defensive line coach Mike Elston said the expectation is to have some more pressure dialed up again this week.

Sabin: It’s true the defense has been impressive. Against the Rebels last Saturday, the Wolverines cleverly used twists, stunts and blitz packages to leverage UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield into the teeth of the pass rush. This offseason, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter wanted the interior linemen to apply more pressure in passing situations. Grant and Graham, two sophomores, certainly have heeded that message. Graham has produced the most QB hurries (4) and Grant is tied for the team lead in sacks (1.5). They have really stood out on a down-to-down basis – even more so than Kris Jenkins, a senior who was getting the most publicity heading into the season. It will be interesting to see how Jenkins performs in the coming weeks and whether he will make a noticeable impact in the same way that Graham and Grant already have. If he does, watch out. Michigan could make life miserable for the Big Ten quarterbacks it faces.

Garcia: With four quarters to play until Big Ten season, there’s only a few things remaining on the Wolverines’ to-do list. Get the ground game going, particularly between the tackles. Figure out who is going to be the No. 2 quarterback behind McCarthy – it’s still not clear if Davis Warren, Jack Tuttle, Alex Orji or Jayden Denegal is the backup – and say hi to some old friends from across the way. BGSU's head coach is former U-M quarterback Scot Loeffler, BGSU co-defensive coordinator is U-M’s former All-Big Ten linebacker Steve Morrison and its pass game coordinator is Erik Campbell, a long-time wide receivers coach in Ann Arbor. Once Michigan gets its pleasantries out of the way, its hope is to figure out the aforementioned issues and leave Week 3 healthy before Rutgers comes to town.

