Michigan football rolling along as planned, but new questions on offense emerge

At long last, Michigan football's cupcake-filled nonconference season is over.

The Wolverines, who entered the season and remain ranked No. 2 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, were widely expected to steamroll through the pre-Big Ten portion of their schedule and in many respects, they did just that.

Michigan is still yet to trail this season, its first-team defense has allowed just a pair of field goals (though one was hardly the defense's fault) and the offense has looked explosive, with two players — Blake Corum and Roman Wilson — with a half-dozen touchdowns apiece.

But for all the spurts of dominance, there were also a fair amount of questions raised.

After perhaps the best two-game passing stretch for any quarterback in program history, J.J. McCarthy had the worst game of his career vs. Bowling Green in Week 3. The junior completed just eight of 13 passes for 143 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, each seemingly more questionable than the last in Michigan's 31-6 win over the Falcons.

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs for a first down during the first half against Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 16 2023, in Ann Arbor.

"Humbled," Week 3 acting head coach Sherrone Moore said. "As long as you learn from it, you progress and you get better. ... You're never gonna play a perfect game and obviously, we have some stuff to fix and we will. We'll continue to put our head down and work to where we want to be."

'One hell of a year'

Through the first two weeks, the passing game was the offense's saving grace as the run game struggled to get the same push as a season ago. That goes in particular for Donovan Edwards.

The junior is yet to rush for more than 50 yards in any contest and still hasn't found the end zone, as his 27 carries have gone for 96 yards against East Carolina (No. 100 nationally in rush defense), UNLV (No. 86) and Bowling Green (No. 101).

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) is pressured by Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Demetrius Hardamon (11) during second half action Saturday, Sept.16 2023.

So, with Big Ten play up next, how would a trio of Michigan captains — McCarthy, Blake Corum and Kris Jenkins, who all sat shoulder to shoulder following Michigan's 31-6 win over Bowling Green — assess their feeling of the team heading into Big Ten play?

"The sky's the limit for this team," Corum said confidently. "I think every team has things to work on, we're going to have things to work on all year and we want to do that. If you don't have anything to work on, or you don't fail at anything, how are you going to get better?"

"He touched on something that was huge and that was the camaraderie of the team," McCarthy added. "When I was struggling and I came back to the sideline, everybody was trying to pick me up. We have a team full of leaders that have each other's back, and that's something truly special.

"It's going to be one hell of a year."

McCarthy's bad day

McCarthy entered Saturday leading the nation in completion percentage (87.3%), having connected on 48 of 55 passes for 559 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

It looked like U-M's first night game of the season would produce more of the same when the offense began with a four-play, 77-yard drive, capped when Corum scored from 4 yards out. U-M took over near midfield on its next possession and after six plays, was back inside Bowling Green's red zone. That's when McCarthy's rough night began.

U-M's junior quarterback locked onto a crossing Wlison and lofted a ball into the end zone for what he thought was a wide-open score, but a miscommunication on the backside of the field led to a defender lurking into a zone he normally wouldn't sit in and allowed him to snag McCarthy's pass.

Frustrated but not fazed, McCarthy headed back to the sideline.

“No matter what, whether it's a great throw or an interception, I'm always gonna move on and stay in the present moment," McCarthy said of his mentality. "No matter what it is."

When U-M's offense finally got the ball back — nearly 11 minutes of game time later — it wasn't able to hold onto it long. Three runs and a short completion got U-M into Falcons territory; McCarthy looked for Cornelius Johnson on a post pattern and forced a pass that a BGSU defensive back easily undercut.

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson catches a touchdown pass deflected off Bowling Green cornerback Davon Ferguson during the second half of Michigan's 31-6 win on Saturday, Sept. 16 2023, in Ann Arbor.

"The first one was a spacing issue," Moore said. "The one was a (poor) decision."

McCarthy led nine real drives (not counting a one-play, 2-yard touchdown set up by a defensive interception) with three going for more than 50 yards, three resulting in turnovers, and three resulting in three-and-outs. McCarthy's final throw of the day was his final pick, when he said he tried to throw a ball out of bounds and didn't get enough on it.

“It just didn't go well after the first one," McCarthy said. "I just gotta watch the film and see what I can do better.”

Room to run?

In recent years, a struggling U-M passing game wouldn't be too much of a concern because the Wolverines would simply attack on the ground. While that hadn't gone to plan early this season — Michigan ranks No. 68 nationally (156.7 yards per game) through three weeks — there were positives on the ground Saturday.

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs the ball during the second half of Michigan's 31-6 win on Saturday, Sept. 16 2023, in Ann Arbor.

Corum, U-M's returning All-American, had his first 100-yard game of the season as he ran 12 times for 101 yards and two TDs. His first carry was the team's best of the season: a 54-yard scamper on a counter play off left guard Trevor Keegan.

Although Edwards ran just nine times for 50 yards, Moore said he was encouraged by the ground game overall, as the two combined to run 21 times for 151 yards and two scores.

"I think we ran the ball pretty well," Moore said. "We moved the line of scrimmage well, those guys up front took to the challenge well that we gave to them this week to continue to attack. ... Overall, from a run-game standpoint, we definitely improved."

'D' stands for dominant

Michigan's defense has suffocated its first three opponents.

U-M ranks No. 17 nationally against the run (81 yards per game) but the first unit has been notably better than that. Of the 243 yards allowed on the ground this year, 173 have come against the third-string unit in fourth quarters, meaning the starters have allowed just 70 yards on the ground over nine quarters.

"This is the third straight game (holding the opponent) under 250 yards," Moore said. "Extremely important because, you know, the recipe for winning around here has been you've got to play great defense."

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil celebrates his sack on Bowling Green quarterback Camden Orth during the first half against Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 16 2023, in Ann Arbor.

Through three weeks, Michigan has 24 tackles for loss, including eight sacks, and it's coming from all over the field, particularly the defensive line. Jaylen Harrell leads the team with 2½ sacks; he also had a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry that resulted in an interception on Saturday. Kenneth Grant, Derrick Moore, Mason Graham, Braiden McGregor, Cam Goode and Junior Colson have all recorded a sack or multiple TFLs.

That has all happened with a banged-up secondary. Will Johnson has played just eight snaps. Rod Moore hasn't taken the field. Neither has Amorion Walker, and Makari Paige missed the Week 2 game.

"For us to be where we want to be, we've got to continue to do that," Moore said. "Those guys are doing an outstanding job and the other phases got to keep building to get to their level."

