Michigan football S Rod Moore makes NFL draft decision

Michigan safety Rod Moore has announced his return for the 2024 season. The Wolverines have received a lot of draft declarations in the last week, but Moore has gone against the grain and will return for his fourth year at Michigan.

Michigan’s recent NIL efforts are likely to thank for Moore’s return to school. The Wolverines have struggled to put together convincing packages in the past, but a recent push from the collectives has produced enough funds to make a convincing push for Moore.

Regardless of how 2024 shakes out, Moore will forever be remembered as one of the biggest recruiting steals in Michigan football history. Moore was rated as a three-star safety by the 247Sports composite, and outside of the top 500 players nationally. He was raised in Ohio and committed to Michigan in the absence of an offer from his in-state Ohio State Buckeyes, who were just an hour away from his high school campus.

Moore was a low-prestige commit and quickly surpassed whatever expectations people had as a true freshman. He recorded 33 total tackles and one pass breakup, but performed well in heavy action against Ohio State and in the Big Ten championship game. Despite a strong freshman campaignm 2022 was when the breakout happened, with Moore recording 71 tackles and four interceptions as a consistent starter. He was banged up to start the 2023 season but finished his 2023 with 142 tackles, seven pass breakups, and six interceptions in his career. Not bad for a kid who was passed up by his in-state team.

Moore’s most memorable play to date was his game-sealing interception against Ohio State in 2023. A fitting end given that Moore was harshly overlooked by the Buckeyes during the recruiting process.

The biggest asset Moore has is his intelligence. It is well documented that he is a film room junkie and has a complete understanding of offensive schemes and how to counter on defense. Returning his ability off the field will be key in the development of younger safeties such as Keon Sabb, Zeke Berry, and Brandyn Hillman.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire