Michigan football S Rod Moore completes ACL surgery

The most devastating news for Michigan football this offseason was probably not the coaching changes nor has it been anything to do with the transfer portal. It had to do with a star player having an untimely injury early in spring ball.

After announcing he was returning for his senior year instead of entering the NFL draft, safety Rod Moore was expected to build on his already stellar resume. But in the first week of spring practice, Moore had a non-contact injury, tearing his ACL, precluding him from the rest of the offseason practice period and potentially much, if not all, of the 2024 season.

On Thursday, Moore posted to Instagram to share that he finally had successful surgical repair of his ACL and now he’ll begin to work on getting back.

ACL tears aren’t as decimating as they once were. While Moore could be out for the season, it stands to reason that there’s more of a likelihood that he returns at some point midseason.

