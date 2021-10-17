Michigan football rises in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Michigan football was idle in Week 7, but that didn’t change the fact that the Wolverines moved up in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

With No. 2 Iowa losing to unranked Purdue, the maize and blue moved up one spot, from No. 7 to 6, with rival Michigan State right behind at No. 7. The two face off on Oct. 30 — Michigan plays Northwestern in Week 8 while MSU has a bye.

Fellow future opponents, Ohio State and Penn State, are No. 5 and 8, respectively.

List

Big Ten power rankings after Week 7: Movement near the top after Iowa’s upset

Full rankings

Schools dropped out:

No. 17 Florida; No. 19 Arkansas; No. 20 Brigham Young; No. 22 Arizona State.

Others receiving votes:

Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.