Michigan football reveals Week 9 uniform combo in relevant meme format

It’s spooky season with Halloween right around the corner, and whoever is running Michigan football’s social media is aptly prepared for the game this weekend.

One thing fans frequently wonder about on a week-to-week basis is which uniform the maize and blue will wear. Given that until, really, last year it consistently wore, well, maize and blue at home and all white on the road, the fact that the team changes the color of pants and has different colored accessories now has added another level of intrigue. That’s especially true of the all-blue look, given that Michigan is undefeated at home wearing the blue jersey with blue pants.

With Saturday night’s game coming against rival Michigan State, and with it being Halloween weekend, Michigan football’s Twitter account used the new ‘Spirit Halloween’ meme to reveal that the Wolverines will be wearing all-blue, save for maize accessories.

It’s a unique engagement, certainly, especially different as it actually conveys information.

Michigan wore the home blues with blue pants in the last game, the Week 7 drubbing against Penn State. It also wore them in the emphatic wins over both Washington and Ohio State last year.

List

Former Michigan football players predict Michigan State game final score

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire