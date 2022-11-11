Michigan football reveals uniform combo for Nebraska game

Michigan football has its usual uniform combinations depending on situation. For typical home games, the Wolverines wear their traditional maize and blue uniforms. For bigger home games, Michigan wears all blue. Against rival MSU two weeks ago, the Wolverines wore all blue uniforms with maize accessories. On the road, Michigan wore all-white once (last week at Rutgers) but otherwise has worn white tops with blue or maize bottoms.

With Nebraska coming to town on Saturday, what would the Wolverines wear?

In something of a surprise, Michigan has opted to wear the all-blues, blue with blue accessories. Given that the Wolverines tend to relegate that for big ranked-on-ranked type matchups, it’s a little bit of a surprise.

At home, the Wolverines are undefeated in the all-blues, but lost to Georgia wearing them in the College Football Playoff.

