Michigan football returning to practice Monday; Ohio State game remains uncertain

Michigan football is planning to practice Monday, a source told the Free Press, although there is still uncertainty about whether the Wolverines will be able to play Ohio State this weekend.

A U-M spokesperson said Monday afternoon that "medical has cleared the team to begin limited workouts."

The Wolverines are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced a cancelation of this past weekend's game against Maryland.

Sources previously told the Free Press that there were at least a dozen positive tests last week. Michigan paused all in-person football activities last Monday before officially announcing a shutdown and the cancelation of the Maryland game on Wednesday. Monday, Dec. 7 was the earliest date that practices could resume.

Only family and friends, besides media, were allowed to attend the Michigan Wolverines football game against rival Michigan State Spartans in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Not only did the outbreak cancel the contest against the Terrapins, but it also put 'The Game' in doubt, as sources told the Free Press that there was pessimism about U-M's ability to play Ohio State on Dec. 12.

According to Big Ten protocols, the Wolverines would not be able to play if their positivity rate and population rate exceeded 5% and 7.5%, respectively. And even if Michigan's rates are below the Big Ten's thresholds, there is no guarantee the Wolverines would be able to play: Other teams across the nation have canceled games after citing depth issues at certain position groups.

Michigan announced Sunday night that the program's status had not changed since Wednesday's shutdown and canceled Monday's regularly scheduled press conference with coach Jim Harbaugh and several players.

Michigan and Ohio State have played every year since 1918. The Wolverines are 2-4 this season while the Buckeyes are 5-0 and were ranked No. 4 in last week's edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football returns to practice Monday; Ohio State game uncertain