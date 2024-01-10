Michigan football returner enters NCAA transfer portal

When we spoke to Michigan football walk-on and punt returner Jake Thaw about his on-field gaffe and recovery in the Rose Bowl against Alabama, he was still apoplectic, unwilling to give himself grace given that he saved the team from calamity in the aftermath of his botched punt return.

Fast forward a week, and though Thaw is now a national champion, he’s decided it’s time to look elsewhere in his football career.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Thaw is the first Michigan football player post-championship to enter the transfer portal. He appeared in all 15 games and had 101 yards in returns.

Michigan wide receiver Jake Thaw has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. The grad transfer returned 16 punts this season for the Wolverines. https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/v9l9aLiAni — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) January 10, 2024

A senior this year, Thaw has two years of eligibility remaining due to the COVID year and redshirting in 2021. Though he returned punts primarily, his natural position is at wide receiver.

