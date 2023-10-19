Michigan football responds to NCAA sign stealing investigation

Michigan football can’t seem to get out from under the thumb of the NCAA.

Jim Harbaugh was accused of misleading NCAA investigators over the improper purchase of an alleged cheeseburger for a recruit as well as for breaking the ever-changing COVID-era restrictions, and though the program self-imposed a three-game suspension of the head coach, that wasn’t good enough for the governing body of college athletics. Thus, that investigation is ongoing.

But the NCAA found another place where it could sink its teeth into when it comes to the Wolverines’ program: alleged sign stealing.

The University of Michigan cannot respond directly to the allegations due to the NCAA bylaws prohibiting as such, so don’t expect Jim Harbaugh to address the situation on Saturday after the MSU game. However, the program did react to the news that broke on Thursday saying they have indeed been ‘served’ and will cooperate fully.

Michigan statement on the recently launched NCAA investigation into improper scouting and alleged sign-stealing. pic.twitter.com/LLbuAawmeL — Aaron McMann | MLive Media Group (@AaronMcMann) October 19, 2023

The university has been notified by the NCAA, along with the Big Ten, that the NCAA is investigating allegations of play signal stealing by Michigan football. The university is fully cooperating with the Big Ten and NCAA. The investigation is ongoing and will not impact Saturday’s game. At the University of Michigan, we are committed to the highest ethical and integrity standards for all members of our community.

Don’t expect quick news on this investigation, much like the ongoing one. Any resulting discovery won’t likely surface until after the season has culminated — at least the regular season.

But given the NCAA’s seeming vendetta against the maize and blue, should Michigan advance to the College Football Playoff or national championship game, do expect to get some kind of seemingly devastating news just beforehand, given the NCAA’s persistent timing and leaks.

