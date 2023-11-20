Michigan football respects Ohio State in top-three showdown: 'Talent all across the board'

The hatred that reverberates between Michigan football and Ohio State needs no explanation.

There's near-national consensus "The Game" is somewhere among the top three college sports rivalries in North America. Add in that both teams are undefeated, ranked in the top three and playing for likely only one spot in the College Football Playoff.

It's because of that magnitude, when the first question to Jim Harbaugh on Monday was about respect, or lack thereof, between he and Ohio State coach Ryan Day, he side stepped it.

"It's all about our preparation of Ohio," Harbaugh said at his weekly news conference in Schembechler Hall. "The days, the minutes, the hours, everything leading up to this game, you know that's where our focus is, preparing ourselves and planning, going to practice and then execute.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh following Saturday's game.

"Anything else is irrelevant when you get into this kind of big game week."

That comment, or non-comment, was the only time a player or coach for No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) was asked about No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) and stopped short of outright praise the Buckeyes.

Saturday's noon kickoff in Ann Arbor is a huge game, evidenced by the people U-M made available to the media on Monday. It wasn't just Harbaugh — who will serve the third of his three-game suspension from the Big Ten for violating the league's sportsmanship policy — but acting head coach Sherrone Moore, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum and defensive back Mike Sainristil.

Each took their turn commending the work that's gone on in Columbus this fall.

"I think defensively they're really good, offensively they're really good," Moore said. "For us it's focusing on what we can control, which is preparation into the game mentally, physically and see what the outcome is after that"

So many reporters were on hand, U-M staffers brought in a platform to stagger the heights of the television cameras. McCarthy seemed to notice as he walked to the podium, smiled and said, "we're finally here, huh?"

"This game is a championship," Corum added at another time, when asked if he stood by his preseason comments when he said it was a 'championship or bust' season. "It's the championship for the (Big Ten) East."

Saturday has been a long time coming for Corum, in particular.

One of the all-time great running backs in U-M history, he's yet to have a signature moment against Ohio State. There wasn't a game due to COVID-19 in 2020 and as a sophomore in 2021, he was the understudy to Hassan Haskins. In that game Corum had just six carries, but for 87 yards.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs against Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson (4) during the second half Nov. 26, 2022 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Last year, Corum was on a Heisman Trophy-potential trajectory, then suffered a torn meniscus the week before U-M's trip to Ohio State. He suited up and ran twice, but ultimately left the game. His season was over.

Now, not only is it his final time to make his stamp in the rivalry; it's his last time playing in Ann Arbor.

"When I woke up this morning I was like ... 'man, I finally get to play in 'The Game' healthy," Corum said. "It's not only my first time being fully healthy (vs. OSU), but it's going to be my last time in the Big House, playing in front of the best fan base with my brothers and my coaches. So I'm super excited, to say the least."

Corum, like the entire offense, will have his hands full with Jim Knowles' defense. It ranks No. 19 in the nation against the run overall (108.5 yards per game) and on a per carry basis (3.32 yards per attempt); led by defensive end JT Tuilamoa and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, the mainstays of a vastly improved front seven.

Last year, Michigan was able to hit on a number of big plays scoring five touchdowns of 45 yards or more; the most such scores in a single game by U-M in the history of the rivalry. Cornelius Johnson had touchdown catches of 69 and 75 yards in the first half, Colston Loveland hauled in a 45-yarder in the third quarter, then Donovan Edwards sealed the deal with two back-breaking scores of 75 and then 85 yards.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

McCarthy, of course, had those three touchdown passes and finished 12-for-24 for 263 yards.

"They definitely keep a lot more in front of them," McCarthy said of what he's seen on film this year. "They try to make you earn it each and every drive, and I love that, because that's what our defense does too so we've seen it all year and went against it all year. But they're a great defense, athletes all over the board."

Of course, the same is true for the other side of the ball.

Quarterback Kyle McCord will likely cross the 3,000-yard mark Saturday (2,899 so far) in his first full season as a starter. McCarthy, a junior like McCord, said he's known OSU's QB since his early high school days when both would tour the country at the same satellite camps as top-level high school recruits.

He said McCord has enough talent to create "problems at times" for the defense, who will also have their hands full with the most talented wide receiver core in the conference. Marvin Harrison Jr. (62 catches, 1,093 yardsd and 10 touchdowns) is a likely Biletnikoff Award candidate along with Cade Stover (38 catches, 534 yards and five touchdowns) and Emeka Egbuka (32 catches, 427 yards and three touchdowns).

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrate a touchdown connection during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

Sainristil marked Stover last year when he broke up a critical pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter to force a a field goal, and though it's Harrison who runs the show, U-M's pass defense knows it needs to be ready at ever turn.

"Talent all across the board," he said. "That's what Ohio State's offense is known for, a group a guys who can make plays."

The Wolverines know they don't have to make every play on Saturday, just one more than the Buckeyes.

Next up: Buckeyes

Matchup: No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0).

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV/radio: Fox; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 3½.

