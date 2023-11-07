Michigan football reportedly served notice of potential disciplinary action from Big Ten

The Big Ten on Monday sent a formal notice to Michigan athletics notifying it of potential disciplinary action related to Michigan football's alleged illegal sign-stealing scheme.

The notice is required by the Big Ten bylaws, which state: "In the event that it becomes clear that an institution is likely to be subjected to disciplinary action, the Commissioner shall notify that institution or individual at the earliest reasonable opportunity. Under no circumstances shall the Commissioner comment publicly regarding either an investigation or disciplinary action without first providing notice to any involved institution or individual."

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg was first to report the news.

Michigan could be punished based on the Big Ten's sportsmanship policy. The investigation centers on whether Michigan was scouting future opponents in-person and using video recordings to decipher coaches' signals from the sideline. Both actions are against NCAA rules.

Connor Stalions, the alleged ring leader of the sign-stealing operation, resigned Friday after refusing to cooperate with investigators. But his banishment does not absolve the Wolverines from punishment, and Jim Harbaugh could be suspended again this season.

The push for punishment from the conference started last week after conference calls were held with every school. Other Big Ten coaches and athletic directors have reportedly attempted to pressure first-year Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti into taking action against the Wolverines before the NCAA takes actions.

Michigan president Santa Ono on Thursday sent a letter to the Big Ten, urging due process and to let the investigation run its full course. He met with Petitti on Friday in Ann Arbor.

The news of the notice of potential punishment came just minutes after Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced he would be skipping this week's College Football Playoff rankings summit in Dallas to deal with the ongoing investigation. Manuel is on the selection committee.

